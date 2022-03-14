First Quarter Grand Jury indictments announced

GALLIPOLIS — Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren recently announced the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January, February, and March and returned indictments for the following individuals:

January

Robert A. Gullett, age 38, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a felony of the third degree; and three counts of Felonious Assault of a Peace Officer, felonies of the first degree.

Anthony W. Knox, age 39, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Felonious Assault, a felony of the second degree; one count of Aggravated Robbery, a felony of the first degree; one count of Robbery, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Abduction, a felony of the third degree.

Amanda Rodriguez, age 40, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Thomas Switzer, age 45, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Joshua D. Burke, age 41, of Bidwell, Ohio, four counts of Felony OVI, felonies of the fourth degree; and two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), felonies of the fifth degree.

James C. Plants, age 44, of Hartford, West Virginia, one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Tamara L. Plants, age 59, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Passing Bad Checks, a felony of the fifth degree.

Matthew S. Stender, age 39, of Glenwood, West Virginia, one count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree.

Robert Adkins, age 37, of Scottown, Ohio, two counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth degree.

Daniel Stover, age 43, of Gallipolis, Ohio, three counts of Non-Support of Dependents, felonies of the fifth degree.

Randall A. Ashworth Jr., age 32, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Ryan Williams, age 45, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Earl D. Roush, age 63, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Murder, a special category felony, with Firearm Specification; one count of Aggravated Burglary, a felony of the first degree, with Firearm Specification; one count of Kidnapping, a felony of the first degree, with Firearm Specification; one count of Violating Protection Order, a felony of the third degree, with Firearm Specification; one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree.

February

Joshua T. Morgan, age 28, of Dayton, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree.

Sam K. Armstrong, age 62, of Crown City, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; and one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Eric Q. Knight, age 32, of Cincinnati, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree.

Brie Anna T. George, age 22, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree.

Jaden V. Sexton, age 20, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the second degree; and one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the second degree.

Cynthia C. Nicholson, age 30, of Huntington, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the third degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Oxycodone), a felony of the third degree.

Robert L. Smith, III, age 45, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree.

Davonta S. Floyd, age 27, of Detroit, Michigan, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the second degree; one count of Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the second degree, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree.

Stavonte D. Smith, age 31, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the second degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the second degree; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Clonazolam), a felony of the third degree; one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (Clonazolam), a felony of the third degree; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Renee A. Meek, age 26, of Gallipolis, Ohio, one count of Tampering with Records, a felony of the third degree.

March

Travis M. Hall, age 34, of Salisbury, North Carolina, two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the fourth degree; one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

Joshua Combs, age 32, of Springfield, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Bria N. Harvey, age 28, of Greensboro, North Carolina, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Morphine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Alvin E. Messer, age 44, of Delaware, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

Darion D. Jackson, age 22, of Southfield, Michigan, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Alex B. Jackson, age 53, of Detroit, Michigan, one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the first degree; and one count of Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree.

Eugene A. Summerville, age 43, of Columbus, Ohio, one count of Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree; one count of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the first degree; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the third degree; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the third degree; one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; and one count of Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree.

Michael W. Gabbert, age 24, of Piketon, Ohio, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree.

According to the news release, the cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Information provided by Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1753-1.jpg