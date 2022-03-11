Clay, Johnston, Kinnaird promoted to OVB vice president

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Ohio Valley Bank (OVB) this week announced the promotions of Polly Clay, Cindy Johnston and Angie Kinnaird.

According to a news release from OVB, Clay and Johnston were recently promoted to OVB vice president, assistant secretary. In this role they will continue to perform highly skilled administrative duties for the board of directors along with executive management. Both Johnston and Clay also play an instrumental part in managing the company’s corporate governance responsibilities as a publicly traded company.

Clay started her career at OVB as a part-time employee in the bookkeeping department through the Cooperative Office Education (COE) program at Gallia Academy High School. After graduating from Gallia Academy in 1976, she began work full-time at the bank serving as a loan clerk. She continued to move up in the company as part of the executive area. Throughout her time at OVB, Clay has completed several banking classes at the University of Rio Grande as well as earned her American Institute of Banking Foundations banking diploma.

Johnston began her career at OVB in 1977 as a switchboard operator. During her tenor at the bank, she rose through the ranks working as a teller at the Main Office and Jackson Pike Office and then moved to the consumer loan department. She later joined the executive area, where her role continued to expand with new responsibilities. Along with her work at OVB, she has volunteered for many years as the treasurer of the OVBC Employee Community Fund. Johnston is a graduate of Gallia Academy High School.

Kinnaird was recently named OVB vice president, director of customer support. She began her career at the bank in 1995 as a customer service representative, account service representative and an assistant branch operations manager. During her time at OVB, Kinnaird continued to rise through the ranks as she took on new roles and responsibilities. She was also awarded the Joycelyn M. Barlow Award of Excellence in 2008 and received a business development achievement in 2006. In addition, she completed the Integrated Leadership Systems Leadership Program in 2020 and graduated from the Bank Leadership Institute (BLI) Program in 2021. She also serves on the OVBC Employee Community Fund and is a co-chair of the OVBC Christmas Express. Kinnaird is a graduate of Point Pleasant High School.

News release and photos provided by OVB.