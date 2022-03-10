JVSD Board of Ed approves personnel

RIO GRANDE — The Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District (JVSD) Board of Education held a regular business meeting this week, approving resolutions and hiring personnel.

The board approved the 2022-23 Buckeye Hills Career Center calendar with a first reading and an agreement with Ohio School Boards Association to provide paperless meeting management software and support.

Permission was granted to enter into an agreement with Enervise, LLC for HVAC maintenance services and into an agreement with META Solutions for provisions of basic services, capital improvements, fiscal software, EMIS services, SIMS and Internet Filtering service.

The board approved the employment of the following certificated substitute personnel for the current year: Teryn Baird, Barbarina Davidson and Scott Perkins; and the non-certificated substitute personnel: Teryn Baird (AP).

The applied academic supplement contracts were awarded to Jerrod Ferguson, Pam Updike, Tammy Roush, Jeremy Peck and Rosalie Harper.

The resignations of Evelyn Woolman and Robin Mason were approved.

In regards to the adult division, the 2022-23 Adult Education Catalog was approved.

The board also awarded part-time, hourly contracts for Ron Carter and Tim Miller.

The above information is from a JVSD news release.