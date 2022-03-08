Updates on Nucor, economic development

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Mason County Chamber of Commerce heard an update on Nucor’s expansion into West Virginia from Mason Economic Development Authority Director John Musgrave at its recent, monthly luncheon.

“I can tell you about what’s going on in development here in Mason County with just one word, Nucor,” Musgrave said.

Musgrave said by now, he believes everyone has had the opportunity to hear about Nucor coming to the area.

“It’s like finding a unicorn when you look at it and you’re in development,” Musgrave said. “If we’d have a list that checked off, lets say 50 different things that we wanted Nucor to checks off every one of those. It is an excellent company. Class A.”

Musgrave said he recently talked with someone about Nucor and pointed out that it was going to be the “largest capital expenditure in the history of the state of West Virginia.”

Musgrave continued: “It’s the largest going in, but they plan at about two and half, three years, they’re going to go from $2.7 billion to about $4 billion, and they say it could go on to $6 or $7 billion dollars in capital. The largest steel plant in North America, possibly in the world, has the biggest electric furnace installed, modern. It’s just an excellent facility.”

Musgrave said that Nucor will be one of the largest employers in the state, starting with roughly 800 employees, projecting to grow to 1,200 people within the first couple of years.

“Their wages are the highest in the industry,” Musgrave said. “They’re going to have about 1,000 to 1,500 construction workers working for two years. They’re going to have over 100 contractors that they’re going to be working with, and could go to several hundred. We’re not quite sure at this point.”

Musgrave said that Nucor also brings with it recycling and more businesses.

“If you like green energy or you like the company that’s concerned with the environment, they’re the largest recycling company in North America,” Musgrave said. “They’re going to bring with them at the Apple Grove site, some of their supply chain, and they’re going to locate a few.”

Musgrave also spoke about the location of the plant in Apple Grove, W.Va.

“They bought the 1,400 acres from Appalachian Power, [but] they’re adding to it,” Musgrave said. “They bought a lot of extra property and they’re offering to buy anybody’s property that they want to sell at what they consider a reasonable price.”

Musgrave also reported the county has two substations in north Point Pleasant, W.Va. that were put in in the 1950s. He said a new and upgraded substation is coming.

“AEP just bought property up there, they’re putting in a new substation,” Musgrave said. “It’s going to service those industrial sites, and they’re going to upgrade it. So, down at Apple Grove with Nucor, they’re upgrading that whole system. They’re going to have the largest electric furnace in North America, possibly the world.”

Also, a $1.3 million grant from the Corps of Engineers was secured to engineer a sewer pipe, Musgrave said. An engineering firm was hired, the $300,000 match was raised and it was turned over to the Mason County Public Service District.

“We were able to tell Nucor, by the time that your plants ready, and you bring in 800 people in, that plant will have that sewer system complete,” Musgrave said.

In other Chamber news, it was announced on Thursday, May 19, the annual Chamber dinner and awards will host keynote speaker Brad Smith, Marshall University’s new president.

The recent luncheon was held at Marshall’s Mid-Ohio Valley Center.

