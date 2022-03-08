Symphony to host a ‘Perfectly Parisian’ performance

OHIO VALLEY — What is being billed as an opportunity to hear “two amazing sopranos for the price of one” arrives on March 26 in Point Pleasant, W.Va., along with a performance by The Ohio Valley Symphony (OVS).

According to a news release sent by Lora Lynn Snow, executive director of the Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre, which is home to The OVS: “While you won’t have to worry about the chandelier dropping (we don’t have one) you will get to hear ‘Phantom of the Opera’ star Geena Jefferies Mattox joined by the mesmerizing Jamaican-born Carline Waugh.’”

Billed as a “Perfectly Parisian” performance, the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be on the stage of the Lillian and Paul Wedge Auditorium in Point Pleasant Jr./Sr. High School. As previously reported, while the Ariel is under construction for a new HVAC system, OVS concerts will be held at the Wedge Auditorium located at 280 Scenic Drive in Point Pleasant. The Wedge Auditorium is an ADA accessible facility.

Another unique opportunity for those who appreciate orchestral music are the OVS rehearsals which are free and open to the public from 7-10 p.m. on Fridays and 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays on concert weekends.

“Open rehearsals are a wonderful way for young and old alike to listen to live symphonic music when schedules and timing do not allow them to attend concerts,” stated the news release. “They also offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what goes into preparing an orchestral performance.:

The news release about the upcoming performance on March 26 continues below:

The Paris Opera House was constructed between 1861 and 1875 and is the inspiration for this Perfectly Parisian program and Gaston Leroux’s 1910 romance horror novel Phantom of the Opera. Andrew Lloyd Webber made it into one of the most popular musical theatre shows of all time. Mattox spent 10 years starring in the show as “Carlotta” and has also performed throughout the United States and Europe with leading orchestras. She was the featured soloist for ESPN’s ESPY Awards at Radio City Music Hall and winner of numerous competitions.

Waugh will be joining Mattox and the OVS for the Parisian pastiches. Waugh is a powerful singing actor thrilling audiences around the world having given recent performances in Finland, Italy, Austria and thought the United States and the Caribbean. Ms. Waugh currently serves as artist in residence at Marshall University and teaches throughout the region.

The two sopranos will be performing solos with the OVS as well as joining forces for two well known duets, Offenbach’s “Barcarolle” from Tales of Hoffman and the “Flower Duet” from “Lakmé.”

All OVS musicians are fully vaccinated and boosted for the covid virus and the audience is expected to wear masks. Tickets are general admission at the Wedge Auditorium, please practice social distancing while in the building and in choosing your seats.

Tickets for The Ohio Valley Symphony’s concerts are $25 for adults, $23 seniors and $13 for students and are available on the website at arieloperahouse.org or ohiovalleysymphony.org or at the door. Also, find more information at https://arieltheatre.org/.

Funding for The Ohio Valley Symphony is provided in part by the Ann Carson Dater Endowment and the National Endowment for the Arts.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_web1_ThreePapers-5.jpg