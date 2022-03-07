Posted on by

Raising awareness


Recognizing National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

In recognition of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, the Gallia County Commissioners recently signed a proclamation recognizing Gallia County’s theme, “In a world where you can be anything, Be Kind.” The commissioners also attended at luncheon at Guiding Hand School with entertainment provided by preschool students. Pictured are Sharon Jones, SSA director; Melinda Kingery, Gallia County Board of DD superintendent; Jon Koch; Harold Montgomery, commissioner (seated); Holly Casey; Jay Stapleton, commissioner; Gene Greene, commissioner.

In recognition of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, the Gallia County Commissioners recently signed a proclamation recognizing Gallia County’s theme, “In a world where you can be anything, Be Kind.” The commissioners also attended at luncheon at Guiding Hand School with entertainment provided by preschool students. Pictured are Sharon Jones, SSA director; Melinda Kingery, Gallia County Board of DD superintendent; Jon Koch; Harold Montgomery, commissioner (seated); Holly Casey; Jay Stapleton, commissioner; Gene Greene, commissioner.


Gallia County Board of DD | Courtesy

In recognition of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, the Gallia County Commissioners recently signed a proclamation recognizing Gallia County’s theme, “In a world where you can be anything, Be Kind.” The commissioners also attended at luncheon at Guiding Hand School with entertainment provided by preschool students. Pictured are Sharon Jones, SSA director; Melinda Kingery, Gallia County Board of DD superintendent; Jon Koch; Harold Montgomery, commissioner (seated); Holly Casey; Jay Stapleton, commissioner; Gene Greene, commissioner.

In recognition of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, the Gallia County Commissioners recently signed a proclamation recognizing Gallia County’s theme, “In a world where you can be anything, Be Kind.” The commissioners also attended at luncheon at Guiding Hand School with entertainment provided by preschool students. Pictured are Sharon Jones, SSA director; Melinda Kingery, Gallia County Board of DD superintendent; Jon Koch; Harold Montgomery, commissioner (seated); Holly Casey; Jay Stapleton, commissioner; Gene Greene, commissioner.
https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_3.8-DD-Month.jpgIn recognition of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, the Gallia County Commissioners recently signed a proclamation recognizing Gallia County’s theme, “In a world where you can be anything, Be Kind.” The commissioners also attended at luncheon at Guiding Hand School with entertainment provided by preschool students. Pictured are Sharon Jones, SSA director; Melinda Kingery, Gallia County Board of DD superintendent; Jon Koch; Harold Montgomery, commissioner (seated); Holly Casey; Jay Stapleton, commissioner; Gene Greene, commissioner. Gallia County Board of DD | Courtesy
Recognizing National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month