Raising awareness

In recognition of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in March, the Gallia County Commissioners recently signed a proclamation recognizing Gallia County’s theme, “In a world where you can be anything, Be Kind.” The commissioners also attended at luncheon at Guiding Hand School with entertainment provided by preschool students. Pictured are Sharon Jones, SSA director; Melinda Kingery, Gallia County Board of DD superintendent; Jon Koch; Harold Montgomery, commissioner (seated); Holly Casey; Jay Stapleton, commissioner; Gene Greene, commissioner.

