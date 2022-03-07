Work to ‘proactively’ address rockslide on U.S. 33

MARIETTA — A rockslide repair project which reportedly began Monday, March 7 on U.S 33 in Meigs County is one of dozens of Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) projects aimed at keeping small landslides and rockslides from growing into larger issues.

According to a news release from ODOT, the project is located on U.S. 33 eastbound, between Long Hollow Road and the U.S. 33/SR 7 interchange. The right lane will be closed. The passing lane will remain open.

The $2 million project is expected to wrap up on June 30.

Gov. Mike DeWine and ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks allocated $35 million in federal funding to proactively address landslides and rockslides in eastern and southern Ohio.

“This proactive approach is a wise investment in the safety of our roads. Waiting for these slips to get worse before taking action would mean longer road closures and longer detours for motorists and emergency personnel. Safer travel in Ohio is always our goal,” said Gov. DeWine.

These funds are part of the $333.4 million Ohio received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“Southeastern Ohio is prone to these types of hazards and this effort allows us to minimize the cost and inconvenience to addressing them,” said Marchbanks.

Information provided by ODOT District 10.

