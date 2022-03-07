Post offers scholarships up to $5K each

POMEROY, Ohio — Beginning this year, the Drew Webster American Legion Post #39 will be awarding up to three tuition scholarships, of $5,000 dollars each, to qualifying area college students and high school seniors who have been accepted into college or university program.

According to a news release from the Post, members and their immediate families will receive first consideration of these scholarships, but other veterans and their families may also be considered.

Scholarship applications may be picked cup at the American Legion Post #39 and will also be given to school counselors for distribution.

Completed forms must be received by Post 39 no later than April 19. Applications received after April 19 will not be considered.

“We also request that the scholarship be utilized by December 1, 2022,” stated the news release. “After that date the scholarship may be rescinded and declared null and void.”

For additional information please contact your guidance counselor or the Drew Webster American Legion Post #39 representatives, Robert Caruters, 304-812-5905, 740-416-5262; or Steve Vanmeter 740-992-2875, 740-416-5059; or Wallace Hatfield 740-992-3606, 740-416-6820.

