Bossard Library welcomes new board member

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County District Library Board of Trustees recently welcomed a longtime library patron as its newest board member.

Randy Christian took his oath of office as administered by Gallia County Common Pleas Judge Margaret Evans on February 23, 2022, becoming the newest member of the seven-member board that governs the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library of Gallia County. Christian was appointed by Judge Evans for a seven-year term that commenced on March 1, 2022.

Christian is an engineer at Electro Craft and also serves as the Gallia Academy High School Varsity Tennis Coach. He holds an associate degree in graphic design from Hocking College and a Bachelor of Science in industrial technologies from the University of Rio Grande.

Christian stated that serving on the library board of trustees will be a great opportunity for him to further contribute to the community.

“I have always found the library to be the foremost center of any community fortunate enough to have one. It is like the hub of a wheel holding the spokes in place while they extend to the rim of the community,” Christian said. “The library’s materials and services are a gateway to knowledge, insight and imagination. It serves everyone equally from all ages and backgrounds, and becomes like a friend you want to visit often.”

Library Director Debbie Saunders reported that Christian will be a positive addition to the board that is comprised of a diverse group of community members.

“Mr. Christian is very passionate about public library services, and he will bring a unique perspective to the library board,” Saunders said. “The library trustees, administration, and staff look forward to working with Mr. Christian in providing unique, innovative library services to the community we serve.”

Saunders further noted her appreciation of the local officials entrusted with making trustee appointments.

“As always, the library appreciates the support of Judge Margaret Evans and the Gallia County Board of Commissioners in the all-important selection of library trustees,” she said.

Christian was recently provided with board member orientation on the local level and will attend a workshop for library trustees presented by the Ohio Library Council later this month in Columbus. The other members of the library board of trustees are: Jacob Attar, Traci Good, Robbie Jenkins, Leanna Martin, Debbie Rhodes, and Larry Shong.

Four members of the Gallia County District Library Board of Trustees are appointed by the Gallia County Board of Commissioners, while three members are appointed by the Gallia County Common Pleas Judge. The library board typically meets monthly at Bossard Library.

