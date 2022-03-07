3 deaths, 130 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last Tuesday’s update, there were three additional deaths, as well as 130 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Monday, reflecting one week of combined statistics from Gallia, Mason and Meigs counties.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported a death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 80-plus age range. ODH also reported 53 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported a death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 70-79 age range. ODH also reported 27 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported a death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 71-plus age group. DHHR also reported 50 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 7,412 total cases (53 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 397 hospitalizations (2 new) and 116 deaths (1 new). Of the 7,412 cases, 7,039 (200 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,482 cases (14 new), 12 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,199 cases (6 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 death

30-39 — 1,081 cases (9 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,080 cases (10 new), 35 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 979 cases (4 new), 65 hospitalizations (1 new), 13 deaths

60-69 — 795 cases (3 new), 72 hospitalizations, 20 deaths

70-79 — 487 cases (5 new), 100 hospitalizations (1 new), 30 deaths

80-plus — 305 cases (2 new), 71 hospitalizations, 40 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,944 (46.64 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,779 (42.74 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Monday, there have been 4,571 total cases (27 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 228 hospitalizations (1 new) and 80 deaths (1 new). Of the 4,571 cases, 4,346 (102 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 894 cases (3 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 — 655 cases (3 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 598 cases (4 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 668 cases (3 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 647 cases (6 new), 37 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 546 cases (3 new), 57 hospitalizations (1 new), 13 deaths

70-79 — 353 cases (5 new), 53 hospitalizations, 29 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 210 cases, 33 hospitalizations, 23 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,530 (45.96 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,588 (41.85 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 6,570 cases (50 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,094 confirmed cases, 476 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 88 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 23 active cases and 6,459 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 143 cases (4 new)

5-11 — 318 cases

12-15 — 332 cases

16-20 — 471 cases (6 new)

21-25 — 535 cases (3 new)

26-30 — 599 cases (2 new)

31-40 — 1,089 cases (7 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,013 cases (10 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 850 cases (7 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 639 cases (5 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 581 cases (6 new), 55 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,668 (47 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,768 (25 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 900 (22 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 71 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 6.

A total of 12,060 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.5 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,168 fully vaccinated or 38.3 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 28 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are six confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Monday from ODH, there have been 431 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 1,251), 57 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 106), 8 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 11) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 96) with 37,018 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,234,943 (61.89 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,693,303 (57.26 percent of the population).

As of March 2, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 22,067;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,134;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 64,429;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,190.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Monday from DHHR, there have been 493,361 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,085 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 81,690 “breakthrough” cases as of Monday with 693 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,452 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 12 since the last update. There are 1,909 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 5.26 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.37 percent.

Statewide, 1,116,193 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.3 percent of the population). A total of 53.8 percent of the population, 963,577 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

