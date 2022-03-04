GOP dinner to feature Johnson, Wenstrup

VINTON — The Gallia County Republican Party’s Lincoln/Reagan Dinner returns next week with Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) and Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Cincinnati) as guest speakers.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 11 at Field of Hope, 11821 State Route 160 in Vinton.

Johnson announced on Friday he has filed to run for re-election as the area’s congressman.

After exiting the Mahoning County Board of Elections where he filed, Johnson stated: “I’m here today in Mahoning County to file for re-election to continue the important work representing the hard-working men and women of Eastern and Southeastern Ohio and the Mahoning Valley in Congress. I know things remain somewhat in flux with the districts, but I look forward to continuing to be their voice in Co​ngress no matter where the final lines are drawn. I’m going to keep working hard every day to honor and earn the trust they’ve placed in me, regardless of their party affiliation or zip code.”

According to biographical information previously provided to Ohio Valley Publishing by Johnson, he was born and raised on family farms, learned early the values of hard work, honesty, and sacrifice. Those values have stayed with Johnson throughout his life and have made him the leader he is today.

Johnson entered the U.S. Air Force in 1973, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after a distinguished military career of more than 26 years. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Troy University in Troy, Alabama, in 1979, and earned his Master’s Degree from Georgia Tech in 1984.

Following his retirement from military service, Johnson helped create two information technology consulting companies, and served as Chief Information Officer for a global manufacturing company headquartered in Ohio. He’s been active in his church and community. He was first elected to Congress in November 2010.

Johnson resides in Marietta with his wife LeeAnn.

According to information on Wenstrup’s official website, he was elected in 2012 to represent the people of Ohio’s Second Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.

“He brings experience as a doctor, Army Reserve officer, Iraq War veteran, and small business owner to help Congress tackle the economic and security challenges facing the nation,” stated the website.

For more information regarding the dinner, call Judy Jones at 740-339-9082.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1753.jpg