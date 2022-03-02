Reward offered in case of missing woman

GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — There is a now a reward being offered in the case of a missing Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. woman who was reportedly last seen at her mother’s home on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Grace Allison Smith, 34, was reported missing last week by her family who is now offering a $5,000 reward for her location. She was reported as wearing a black coat and grey beanie when last seen on Three Mile Road. Her family also reports she currently has grey hair. She is approximately 5’4” in height and weighs 90 pounds.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and Sheriff Corey Miller told Ohio Valley Publishing (OVP), Smith’s car was found on Friday, parked near two ponds in the TNT McClintic Wildlife Management Area north of Point Pleasant, W.Va. Sheriff Miller said Smith’s car keys were found on the hood of the vehicle and her belongings were still inside. Sheriff Miller also said it’s believed the car was placed there between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Friday. The car is described as a 2007 gold-colored Pontiac Grand Prix.

On Wednesday, the West Virginia State Police assisted law enforcement personnel from the sheriff’s office with a helicopter search of the TNT area, as well as areas in southern Mason County, including Gallipolis Ferry, Apple Grove, Ashton and Glenwood, Sheriff Miller said.

In addition, investigators have been searching camera footage at some area businesses in the area in the hopse of developing leads in this case.

Sheriff Miller said at this time, this is being treated as a missing persons case. The sheriff also stressed any information is helpful and those who have any should contact the sheriff’s office at 304-675-3838, or Mason County 911.

In addition, a family spokesperson told OVP, volunteers were attempting to organize a search party for Smith this Friday and those details, if/when finalized, would be forthcoming. A Facebook page has also been established to provide updates on this possible search party and any other information related to Smith’s case at “Please Help Find Grace Allison Smith” https://www.facebook.com/Please-Help-Find-Grace-Allison-Smith-109877904971388.

© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Smith https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_3.3-Smith.jpg Smith Courtesy A recent reward poster related to Grace Allison Smith, a Gallipolis Ferry woman missing since last week. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/03/web1_3.3-Poster.jpg A recent reward poster related to Grace Allison Smith, a Gallipolis Ferry woman missing since last week. Courtesy

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.