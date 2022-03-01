‘National Nutrition Month’ recognized

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commissioners and Gallia County WIC office have signed a proclamation to recognize March as National Nutrition Month.

National Nutrition Month was initiated in 1973, originally as a week long promotion and moving to a full month in 1980 after a growing interest in nutrition.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics — representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practices — is the largest organization of food and nutrition professionals and works to educate, promote and focus on healthful eating throughout March, according to a press release from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

The Academy chooses a theme each year, 2022 is Celebrate a World of Flavors — “embraces global cultures, cuisines and inclusivity, plus highlights the expertise of registered dietitian nutritionists,” according to the press release.

“The theme Celebrate a World of Flavors gives every culture a place at the table,” said registered dietitian nutritionist Libby Mills, a national spokesperson for the Academy in Philadelphia, Penn. “Celebrating the cultural heritage, traditions and recipes from all people is a tasty way to nourish ourselves, learn about one another and find appreciation in our diversity.”

The Academy and local Gallia County WIC office, work to encourage informed and healthful food choices, to develop proper eating and physical activity habits for people to follow all year long.

“WIC is a supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infant and Children and is a fundamental part of Ohio’s public health system. WIC’s most important goal: prevention of nutrition-related health problems. WIC services include, nutrition and breastfeeding education and support, supplemental food supplying key nutrients, referral to health care providers and community programs, and height weight and iron testing,” according to Lorie Siders, director of Gallia County WIC.

Siders presented a proclamation to the Gallia County Commissioners recognizing March as National Nutrition Month throughout the county.

“It is one of my greatest desires that no child should ever go hungry,” Siders said.

For more information on WIC of National Nutrition Month, contact Siders at the Gallia County Health Department — 740-441-2946.

Gallia County Commissioners signed a proclamation for National Nutrition Month. Pictured are Lorie Siders, WIC director, with Commissioners Jay Stapleton, Harold Montgomery and Eugene Greene.