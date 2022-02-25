Annual Discover Appalachia Travel Expo returns

GALLIPOLIS — The 14th annual Discover Appalachia Travel Expo is returning to the area.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 19 at Gallia Academy Middle School in Gallipolis, Ohio. Admission is free and open to everyone to attend.

According to a news release from organizers, “A great event for all ages, the Expo gives exhibitors the opportunity to showcase travel, historic and business destinations from all over the region and connect one-on-one with the general public.”

Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Amanda Crouse said the Discover Appalachia Travel Expo is beneficial to both Gallia County and the surrounding region.

“It’s a great networking opportunity that gives the exhibitors the opportunity to market themselves and magnify their exposure to the public,” Crouse said. “By working with surrounding communities, Southeastern Ohio is stronger as a whole, which directly benefits our individual counties. It also educates the community members about what their area has to offer, not only in their backyard, but all across the region.”

The past several years organizers have been working to revamp the event, making some changes to increase guest attendance and even a name change.

“We are also looking to bring some new and exciting activities for adults and children such as exotic animals from BARKer Farms, Magic Mirror, children’s characters and Boardroom46 will be doing Make & Take’s at their booth,” stated the news release. “Throughout the day children and adults can get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny, enjoy raffles and much more.”

“We are excited to be a part of this event. We wholeheartedly believe it will be a great opportunity for our local and regional businesses to promote themselves to potential customers. We hope to see the Expo grow and expand in the coming years,” said Gallia Chamber Executive Joshua Wellington.

“Don’t miss this great opportunity to see what the Southeast Ohio region has to offer,” stated organizers.