7 deaths, 156 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of Tuesday’s update, there were seven COVID-19 deaths, as well as 156 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported six additional deaths associated with COVID-19. Four of those individuals were in the 70-79 age range, one was in the 60-69 age range and one was in the 80-plus age range. ODH also reported 58 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported an additional death, of an individual in the 60-69 age range, associated with COVID-19. ODH also reported 35 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 63 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 7,346 total cases (58 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 395 hospitalizations (2 new) and 115 deaths (6 new). Of the 7,346 cases, 6,799 (161 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,467 cases (9 new), 12 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,189 cases (6 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 death

30-39 — 1,070 cases (9 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,068 cases (3 new), 35 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 979 cases (15 new), 64 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

60-69 — 790 cases (12 new), 72 hospitalizations, 20 deaths (1 new)

70-79 — 479 cases (3 new), 99 hospitalizations (1 new), 30 deaths (4 new)

80-plus — 304 cases (1 new), 71 hospitalizations (1 new), 39 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,908 (46.52 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,739 (42.60 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 4,526 total cases (35 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 226 hospitalizations (3 new) and 79 deaths (1 new). Of the 4,526 cases, 4,218 (76 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 885 cases (12 new), 9 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 — 650 cases (5 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 594 cases (6 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 664 cases (5 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 636 cases (4 new), 37 hospitalizations (1 new), 10 deaths

60-69 — 540 cases (2 new), 56 hospitalizations, 13 deaths (1 new)

70-79 — 347 cases, 53 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

80-plus — 210 cases (1 new), 33 hospitalizations (1 new), 23 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,511 (45.89 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,568 (41.77 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,493 cases (63 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,021 confirmed cases, 472 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 87 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 51 active cases and 6,355 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 139 cases (3 new)

5-11 — 318 cases (1 new)

12-15 — 331 cases (4 new)

16-20 — 463 cases (7 new)

21-25 — 531 cases (3 new)

26-30 — 594 cases (1 new)

31-40 — 1,077 cases (9 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,000 cases (15 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 836 cases (4 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 632 cases (9 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 572 cases (7 new), 54 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,594 (58 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,719 (33 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 875 (25 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 70;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 6.

A total of 12,034 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.4 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,141 fully vaccinated or 38.2 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 28 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are six confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 1,612 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 2,193), 147 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 162), 17 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 17) and 313 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 113) with 36,580 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,221,533 (61.78 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,675,286 (57.11 percent of the population).

As of Feb. 23, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 21,563;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,083;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 63,719;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,127.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 488,359 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 913 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 79,911 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 650 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,308 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 20 since the last update. There are 3,339 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 5.97 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.39 percent.

Statewide, 1,113,893 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.2 percent of the population). A total of 53.6 percent of the population, 961,096 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

