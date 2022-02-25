Three departments, including Mason, New Haven and Pomeroy, respond to a house fire in Mason on Thursday.

MASON, W.Va. — A house was left heavily damaged after a fire on Second Street in Mason Thursday afternoon.

According to Mason Volunteer Fire Department Chief Howard Wood, the department was called to the home of Brandy Burton at 12:41 p.m. He reported a candle in the living room allegedly caught a curtain on fire, which spread to the couch and beyond.

Wood said there was heavy smoke throughout the house, and some of the ceiling had to be removed to get to the flames. Residents of the home got their dogs out safely before the fire department arrived, but firefighters saved a rabbit and cat, with the cat being revived by oxygen given by members of the Mason County EMS.

The chief said the living room and an adjacent room received heavy water and smoke damage, while the remainder of the house also received heavy smoke damage. On the scene, in addition to Mason and the EMS, were the New Haven and Pomeroy fire departments, and the Mason Police Department. The main road through Mason was closed for some time, and firefighters were on the scene until 2:08 p.m.

According to a Facebook post by a family friend, nothing can be saved in the home. Donations of clothing and household goods, as well as cash donations, can be dropped off at Auto Options in Mason, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Clothing sizes include boy’s size 10; women’s size small tops and size 6 pants; men’s both XL and 2XL shirts and sweats; and women’s XL or 2X shirts and 16-18 pants.

Three departments respond to a house fire on Second Street on Thursday.

By Mindy Kearns

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

