JVSD recognizes School Board members

RIO GRANDE — The Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District (JVSD) recognized school board members in honor of January’s School Board Recognition Month.

According to a recent press release, the district joined more than 700 schools across the state of Ohio recognizing board members for their work.

Prior to the February board meeting, an appreciation dinner was held at the Buckeye Hills Career Center for members. Buckeye Hills culinary prep students prepared the meal under the supervision of Timothy Bartee, instructor, stated the press release.

“Even though we are making a special effort this month to show appreciation for our school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year-round effort on their part. They are dedicated individuals who are committed to improving student achievement and to fighting for the best for all of our students,” the press release further stated.

Current board members are Lynn Angell and Robert Cornwell, Gallipolis City Schools; Michael P. French, Oak Hill Union Local School District; Beth James and Terry Halley, Gallia Local School District; Pat McDonald and Brian Moore, Jackson City School District; Jennifer Pittman, Wellston City School District and Jeffrey A. Thacker, Vinton County Local School District.

