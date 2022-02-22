Making a special delivery

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A local business recently delivered thousands of dollars worth of supplies to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio following a holiday drive.

Angie Cline Zimmerman, broker/owner of The Angie Zimmerman Realty Group in Point Pleasant, W.Va., spearheaded a drive over Christmas to gather supplies for the Ronald McDonald House in Columbus, Ohio, in honor of Sutton Parrack, son of Hannah and Jay Parrack of Point Pleasant. Because of the inclement weather throughout the month of January, the donations were just recently delivered.

The drive was advertised on social media, volunteers handed out over 1,000 flyers at the Christmas parade, and advertisements were placed at other events. And the people of Mason County came through. Donations came in from individuals, businesses, 4-H clubs, and an elementary school.

Zimmerman said not just Sutton, but many local children have ended up at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Being over two hours away, their families have benefitted from the Columbus Ronald McDonald House.

Zimmerman was a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) registered nurse for 26 years – the first 20 being in Phoenix, Arizona, and her final six prior to retirement driving from Mason County to the children’s hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

“Ronald McDonald Charities has always held a special place for me because of my NICU background as an R.N.,” she said.

The donations to the facility were delivered by Zimmerman’s husband, Dennis.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Sutton Parrack, son of Jay and Hannah Parrack, is pictured in a room full of donations made in his honor to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. The donation drive was spearheaded by Angie Zimmerman. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_2.23-Drive-1.jpg Sutton Parrack, son of Jay and Hannah Parrack, is pictured in a room full of donations made in his honor to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. The donation drive was spearheaded by Angie Zimmerman. Courtesy photo Dennis Zimmerman is pictured as he unloads donations collected in Mason County for the Ronald McDonald House in Columbus, Ohio. The drive was spearheaded by his wife, a former NICU registered nurse at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_2.23-Drive-2.jpg Dennis Zimmerman is pictured as he unloads donations collected in Mason County for the Ronald McDonald House in Columbus, Ohio. The drive was spearheaded by his wife, a former NICU registered nurse at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Courtesy photo

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.