CPR talks upcoming community events

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery (CPR) group recently met to discuss potential trainings and upcoming community events.

In an effort to educate the community on the services available, CPR has discussed hosting a community event that would allow different coalitions to be set up and open for those interested to learn about the programs and what is offered in the area.

CPR is working on developing a website to list the involved coalitions and keep the community up-to-date on the programs and offerings of the organization. The group is also working on setting up educational trainings for some of the local schools.

Alana Fraley, Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Program Director with the Gallia County Health Department informed the group that the Health Department has a new sign and will be sharing event information.

Reggie Robinson, Health Recovery Services, spoke on Rise and Thrive, an initiative at the University of Rio Grande.

“They are in its earliest planning stages,” Robinson said. “But they are looking to do some things that are centered around the mental health needs of the student population there.”

Robinson said he thought the coalition would be great supporters and “natural partners” for the initiative.

“If there are things that you think the coalition can oversee us doing to impact the mental health needs of the student population,” Robinson said. “We’re looking to do some suicide prevention, we’re looking to do some intervention with students who may have substance use issues. We’re looking to do, maybe even some brief interventions with them. There’s all kinds of possibilities.”

The Southeast Ohio Suicide Prevention Conference will be in-person this year, it was noted that it will possibly be Sept. 15 or 16, depending on location availability. The conference hopes to encompass many of the local counties — Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Ross, Socito and Washington counties.

The Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Suicide Awareness committee is opened to new members. Crystal Rankin, Zero Suicide Care Transition Coordinator said.

Rankin also spoke about the annual Out of the Darkness walk.

“It’s actually going to be really different this year,” Rankin said. “It’s going to be called Hope Fest. And it’s going to encompass the Out of the Darkness [message].”

Rankin added the event would feature a race as well as vendors on April 23.

The CPR group was asked if they would be interested in participating in a low-income data group. The group showed interest pending more information.

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Discover Appalachia Travel Expo at the Gallia Academy Middle School on March 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shannon Dalton, community programming coordinator with the Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board, spoke about her recent attendance to the 32nd annual Drug Coalition of America Forum.

“It was four days of seminars, training, engaging with everybody that is involved in prevention,” Dalton said. “This forum offers free training, they actually had a lot of youth that attended.”

Dalton spoke about the various seminars and trainings she was able to attend, as well as the opportunity to speak to various member of Congress.

Questions for the CPR group can be directed to cpr@gmail.com.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

