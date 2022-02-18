‘Smoke free’ discussion

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission held a special meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the possibility of a smoke free skate park and were updated on regular business items.

Commissioners Michael Fulks, Tony Gallagher and William Thomas were present.

During delegations, Alana Fraley, Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Program Director with the Gallia County Health Department, spoke about issues at the skate park located at Haskins Memorial Park.

“I’m asking for the skate park to be smoke and vape free,” Fraley said, speaking about complaints from clients regarding reported exposure to secondhand smoke, specifically children being exposed to it.

Fraley also said the littering of cigarettes and disposable devices are unsafe for small children to accidentally pick up.

Only asking for the skate park area to be smoke free, Fraley said 10 meters around the skate park would be helpful.

“Just putting up signage would be great,” Fraley said.

Fraley brought information on other skate parks across Ohio and how they have handled smoking and vaping.

Fulks said he would not have a problem with putting up signs, but thinks making it illegal would be too much on the already “overtaxed” police department.

Currently there is no place to dispose of cigarettes or vape-related items near the park. The health department has put disposable receptacles in places in the city before to help remedy the issue.

“We can do that, I can actually do that myself,” Fraley said. “We just wanted to make it smoke-free for the kids.”

Fraley said there has been issues with CBD oil being put into vaping devices, and then there are the CBD vapes and nicotine vapes being used more.

Fraley expressed concern over the oils from the vapes being on items that other kids could touch.

It was noted that there is a designated smoking area outside of the pool, but nowhere else at the park.

Brynn Saunders, city solicitor, said she has had issues with the smoke at the park to the point she and her children left.

Commissioners said they would like Dow Saunders, city manager, to look at other ordinances and policies across the state and give his recommendation.

Fraley’s number was taken by Saunders and it was said further discussion and a decision would be made soon.

City Manager Report

Saunders updated the commission on meetings since the commission last convened.

He participated in an Ohio AEP Zoom meeting to learn about the bipartisan funding to be used on infrastructure and how it could be used.

Saunders met with Sam Eitner with Great Lakes Community Action Partnership, along with representatives from utility, water, wastewater, streets and other service areas in the city. He said the mapping project should kick off in mid-March and will be a thorough inventory.

“This is where we’re going to be doing the digital — our water lines, sewer lines, storm, sewage — it’s going to be a pretty thorough inventory,” Saunders said. “The end product will be better than what I imagined because you will actually be able to track the length to be able to go in each time you do a water line, [when] the line breaks.”

Saunders said the restorative work on Fourth Avenue should be completed the following week.

The first round of the caucus was Thursday morning, Feb. 17, Saunders said Gallagher would be attending with him.

Saunders reminded commissioners of Winterfest on Saturday, Feb. 19 in downtown.

He also said he would be attending the Square One community preview on Friday, Feb. 18.

Following the city manager’s report, regular business was approved, including donations, regular business expenditures and second and third reading of ordinances.

