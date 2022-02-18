Train stalls along WVa 2

ASHTON, W.Va. — A disabled train not only caused a disturbance in traffic Thursday evening, but had the community buzzing.

Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said the train had a technical issue, causing it to stall on the tracks crossing Route 2 near Ashland Upland Road in Mason County.

The train stalled on the tracks at around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday evening, causing a backup in traffic, according to Miller.

Miller said many rumors swirled on social media about a derailment with injuries and chemical spillage, but he said there was no truth behind the rumors.

“[It] had some sort of technical issue that had the train disabled, just in a very unfortunate spot for traffic,” Miller said.

Miller reported that there were no injuries or spills of anything environmentally dangerous or hazardous.

Traffic reportedly resumed in the area shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday. Prior to that, motorists sought detours, many attempting to travel between Point Pleasant and Huntington. High water along Mud Run Road also presented an issue along Route 2, with similar flooding reported along several back roads in the area due to heavy rains Thursday night.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

