City Schools BOE discusses student services, approves personnel

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Schools Board of Education met earlier this week, approving agenda items including personnel matters and discussing services available to students.

Board members Lynn Angell, John O’Brien, Alex Saunders and Morgan Saunders were present. Superintendent Craig Wright and Treasurer Bethany Lewis were also present.

Lewis report that since the January meeting, the state of Ohio has changed the funding mechanism — adding a row at the bottom of the board report to show restricted state funding. It was noted that the district ended January with approximately 84 unrestricted general fund operating days.

The following matters were approved 4-0: Gallia County Board of developmental Disabilities’ intention to provide educational services to children from the ages of three-years-old to the age of 21-years-old placed at Guiding Hand School by the Gallipolis City School District.

The 2022-23 membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The selection of Setterlin Building Company as the best value CMR and authorizing the contract for CMR production services.

Hopewell Director of Clinical Services Amanda Knipp shared with the board services that are provided in the school and the community by Hopewell, including integrated care, behavioral health, case management, in-home services and crisis management.

Courtney Hatfield was introduced to the board. She is currently overseeing the school program where approximately 190 students are actively receiving services.

Angell asked how students can go about receiving services at school.

Hatfield said teachers and/or administration can make referrals and then the Hopewell counselor in the school contacts the family offering services. Once approved, the counselor completes an assessment and develops a plan to start services.

Angell followed up asking if immediate counseling was available during a crisis situation. Hatfield said that crisis management is offered on the spot to students.

Wright thanked Knipp and Hatfield and said that the “added services have been expanded and the district has a full-time counselor in each building.”

Students were recognized for advanced performance level on the third grade English language arts state assessment.

Green Principal Corey Luce, Rio Grande Principal Miranda Fortner, Washington Principal Kimberly Cochrane and Washington teachers Megan Neal and Lindsay Stephens handed out certificates to the following students:

Green Elementary: Kyndal Bartrum, Aarigh Kim, Dhinan Rajan, Phoenix Ray (Bartrum and Ray were not present);

Rio Grande Elementary: Shawnee Jones and Ella Myers;

Washington Elementary: Jenson Arthur, Alexis Caldwell and Ryan Adkins.

“All congratulated the students on their academic achievement but also commented on their work ethic, character and kindness,” according to the unapproved minutes from this week’s meeting.

The following agenda items were approved: calendar for 2022-2023 school year with a comment on the approval of the calendar and Morgan Saunders asking to publish the calendar on social media. Preschool registration packet, transportation reimbursement request for Marlene Swingle to transport a special needs student to Rio Grande Elementary from Feb. 1 through May 26 and healthcare providers — Kanooze Chaudhary, MD; Meredith Fallon, NP; Tiffany Rupert, NP — to conduct annual physical examinations in compliance with the Ohio Department of Education for the 2022-2023 school year.

The items passes 3-0, with Morgan Saunders abstaining.

The following items were approved: Gallia County Interagency agreement for the current school year; agreement with the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School to provide tutoring services; termination of rental application agreement and regulations; carrier HVAC change order; memorandum of understanding with COAD to deliver meals to qualifying students for the period of June 1, 2022 through Aug. 31, 2022; ticketing service agreement with the Ticket Spicket for a period of March 1, 2022 through Feb. 28, 2025 and an agreement with Setterlin Building Company.

It was noted that Wright explained the carrier changed order is needed to address piping that was misrepresented on as a build drawing.

Wright and Athletic Director Adam Clark explained Ticket Spicket.

“Tickets will be available online and also in-person,” stated the unapproved minute notes. “Mr. Morgan Saunders commented he was happy to see the district moving in this direction and offer both options. Mr. John O’Brien asked if this would increase ticket sales. Athletic Director Clark thought it was more for spectator convenience.”

The following substitutes were approved for the current year: Robert Bailey, custodian, effective Jan. 21; Brittany Mooney, teacher, effective Jan. 19; Abigayle Wood, teacher, effective Jan. 19; Alexis Bevan as teacher; Cheryrl Cook as custodian and Serenity Kirts as teacher.

The following positions were approved: rescind resolution A. “approve Candace Sheets’ transfer to a six-hour cook position effective Jan. 3”; approve Candace Sheets’ transfer to a six hour cook position effective Feb. 1.

Supplemental contracts: Mike Burke as head varsity softball coach; Randy Christian as head tennis coach; James Clagg as assistant varsity baseball coach and Wade Jarrell as junior varsity baseball coach.

Volunteer coaches: Cory Camden and Joshua Clifford for baseball.

Vince Dombrow was approved as volunteer football coach for the 2022-2023 school year.

The next regular Gallipolis City Schools Board meeting is March 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gallia Academy Middle School Library.

All information from drafted minutes of the Feb. 16 meeting, minutes will not officially be approved until the March meeting and are subject to change.