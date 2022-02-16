Commission discusses proposed work at airport

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commissioners recently approved the minutes from the Feb. 3 commission meeting, which included an update on proposed work at the Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport.

Commissioners Harold Montgomery, Eugene Greene and Jay Stapleton were all present at the meeting, as was County Administrator Melissa Clark.

According to the minutes:

“Clark also presented a proposal letter from Greg Heaton, vice-president and Aviation Group Manager for Crawford, Murphy and Tilly (CMT) to provide the county with an Independent Fee Estimate for professional design and construction phase services of the Terminal Building Replacement Project at the Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport. CMT proposes to provide Gallia County with the FAA required independent fee estimate of Delta Airport Consultants proposed detailed design and project program documents preparations including contract documents and technical specifications for a lump sum amount of $2,500, noting they are available to complete the fee estimate tasks immediately upon confirmation and receipt of scopes of work and would have them complete within three business days from our notice to proceed.

CMT’s proposal letter has been shared with Delta Airport Consultants who advised CMTs proposal is a fair and reasonable price based on their past experience in this regard. County Administrator Clark noted she has received Grant Administrator Karen Sprague’s recommendation for the Commission to proceed with approval of hiring CMT to perform the FAA required Independent Fee Estimate for Delta Airport Consultants proposed professional design and construction phase services of the Terminal Building Replacement Project at the Gallia-Meigs Regional Airport. Further Sprague’s email noted these costs will be paid for from the project grant at a minimum 95% grant 5% local match split.

Mr. Potoczak with Delta Airport Consultants has advised the County can ask for an amendment to the current FAA AIP grant at the end of the project during grant closeout to be reimbursed for all eligible administrative costs, including this CMT fee and county staff costs for Sprague to administer the grant should those costs exceed the current grant award for administration of $2,334.”

A motion was made and approved to hire CMT at the rate of $2,500.

Clark presented three Ohio Water Development Authority (OWDA) Fresh Water Refinance Loan Cooperative Agreements and estimated term sheets for the refinancing of United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Series 2000A, Series 2000B and Series 2013.

The estimated terms are:

• OWDA Loan #9608 (refunding BP USDA Series 2000B) = Estimated Loan Amount $152,160.50 with an estimated interest rate of 1.33%

• OWDA Loan #9609 (refunding KA USDA Series 2013) = Estimated Loan Amount $1,750,878.88 with an estimated interest rate of 1.83%

• OWDA Loan #9610 (refunding BP USDA Series 2000A) = Estimated Loan Amount $1,243,812.50 with an estimated interest rate of 1.33%

A motion was made and approved to sign the three agreements.

Clark presented a resolution for a subgrant agreement with Tim Lally Chevrolet. It was noted that the document was provided and recommended by Bricker and Eckler.

The resolution said, “On January 20, 2022 Gallia County awarded the bid for three (3) Sheriff Department Patrol Vehicles to Tim Lally Chevrolet in the amount not to exceed $164,385.25. Gallia County, the grantor, intends to direct a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for the purchase of the three (3) Sheriff Department Patrol Vehicles. As per the Subgrant Agreement, the subgrantee, Tim Lally Chevrolet, agrees to comply with all requirements of the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Treasury Office of Inspector General.”

A motion was made and approved to approve the resolution and sign the sub grant.

A county-wide cost allocation plan fiscal year 2020 for use in 2022 prepared for Maximum, Inc. for approval and signing. A motion was made and approved to sign the certificate.

The 2022 County Employee Benefits Consortium of Ohio (CEBCO) Wellness Grant Agreement was presented by Clark. CEBCO provides the grant funding for program and administration activities for employees.

A motion was made to approve and sign the grant agreement.

Clark presented a resolution for self-certifying $50,000 micro-purchase threshold for the use of federal funds. Clark noted the policy was drafted and recommended by Bricker and Eckler.

A motion was made and approved to sign the resolution after discussion.

An updated county Procurement Procedures for Federal Grant Funds. It was noted the policy was drafted by Bricker and Eckler. A motion was made and approved to approve the grant funds.

Director of Gallia County Department Job and Family Services (DJFS) Dana Glassburn discussed plans for his staff on Feb. 22 to visit the John Gee Black Historical Center for community education, history and celebration and invited the commissioners to join.

A travel request for Glassburn to attend the Ohio DJFS meeting in Columbus this month was approved as submitted.

On behalf of Jeremiah 29:7, a nonprofit, Scott Howell and Marlin met with the commission to discuss their intent of building a community park in Bidwell, Ohio that they have leases from O.O. McIntyre Park District and noted they would own it in 15 years. It was noted the first project would be to build a shelter house at an estimated $25,000. The organization asked if the commission could help in any way. Noting the project would have a positive impact on the community, the commission said they would seek legal advice from the Gallia County Prosecutor to see if they can help.

No action was taken by the commission.

The Canine Shelter weekly report for the week ending in Jan. 30, stated seven animals came in, two came in from county foster and four are in foster, with a total of 20 remaining in the shelter.

County Administrator Clark presented the January financial reports for review.

The January 2022 Financial Reports for comparison with the January 2021 Financial Reports. The following was noted during the review:

Jan. 1, 2021 beginning cash balance was $2,676,785.01 and Jan. 1, 2022 beginning cash balance was $2,708,800.25 with a difference of $32,015.24.

Jan. 31, 2021 ending cash balance was $1 ,206,392.39 and Jan. 31, 2022 ending cash balance was $1,044,816.79 with a difference of $(161,575.60).

All votes were unanimous, unless otherwise noted.

Gallia County Commissioners Harold Montgomery, Jay Stapleton and Eugene Greene reviewing previous commission meeting minutes.