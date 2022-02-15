Gallia voters to decide levies

GALLIPOLIS — With the 2022 Primary Election approaching, the Gallia County Board of Elections received a number of proposed levies from districts across the county.

Board of Elections Director Chris Burnett said there are a total of four fire levies, one income tax question and 13 liquor option questions across the county.

A majority vote is needed to pass the proposed changes.

Fire levies

The following tax levy renewal has been proposed for District two, “a renewal tax for the benefit of the District 2 Joint Volunteer Fire Department, for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites thereof, or sources of water supply and materials therefore, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph or the payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer firemen or firefighting companies to operate the same, at a rate not exceeding two (2.0) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to twenty cents ($0.20) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a period of five (5) years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.”

The following tax levy replacement has been proposed for the Township of Green, “a replacement tax for the benefit of the Township of Green, for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites thereof, or sources of water supply and materials therefore, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph or the payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer firemen or firefighting companies to operate the same, at a rate not exceeding one (1.0) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a period of five (5) years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.”

The following tax levy replacement has been proposed for the Township of Harrison, “a replacement tax for the benefit of the Township of Harrison, for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites thereof, or sources of water supply and materials therefore, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph or the payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer firemen or firefighting companies to operate the same, at a rate not exceeding one (1.0) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a period of five (5) years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.”

The following tax levy renewal has been proposed for the Township of Harrison, “a renewal tax for the benefit of the Township of Harrison, for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, buildings or sites thereof, or sources of water supply and materials therefore, or the establishment and maintenance of lines of fire alarm telegraph or the payment of permanent, part-time or volunteer firemen or firefighting companies to operate the same, at a rate not exceeding one (1.0) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a period of five (5) years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.”

Income tax proposal

The Village of Rio Grande has a proposed municipal income tax question that says, “shall the Ordinance providing for a one-half (1/2%) percent levy renewal increase over the current one (1%) percent levy on income for the purpose of police and fire protection wages/benefits, equipment, supplies, and apparatus, for a period of five (5) years, beginning in 2023 be passed.”

Liquor options

The Gallipolis City three precinct has, by petition, the following local liquor option, involving Aldi, “shall the sale of wine and mixed beverages be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight by Aldi, Inc., Ohio, dba Aldi Foods #11 an applicant for a D-6 liquor permit authorizing off-premise sales of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday who is engaged in the business of operating a grocery store at 176 Upper River Road, Gallipolis City 3 Precinct, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 in this precinct.”

The following local liquor options, by petition, have been proposed for the Guyan Precinct, involving Marathon:

“Shall the sale of beer and wine and mixed beverages be permitted by R & R Takhar Operations, Inc., dba Crown City Marathon an applicant for C1 and C2 liquor permits authorizing off-premise sales of beer and wine and mixed beverages who is engaged in the business of operating a carryout/grocery store at 25981 State Route 7, Guyan Precinct, Crown City, Ohio 45623 in this precinct.”

“Shall the sale of wine and mixed beverages be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of eleven a.m. and midnight by R & R Takhar Operations, Inc., dba Crown City Marathon, an applicant for a D-6 liquor permit authorizing off-premise sales of wine and mixed beverages who is engaged in the business of operating a carryout/grocery store at 25981 State Route 7, Guyan Precinct, Crown City, Ohio 45623 in this precinct.”

The following local liquor options have been presented for Raccoon Township, by petition:

“Shall the sale of beer as defined in section 4305.08 of the Revised Code under permits which authorize sale for off-premises consumption only be permitted within this precinct, Raccoon Township Precinct.”

“Shall the sale of beer as defined in section 4305.08 of the Revised Code under permits which authorize sale for on-premises consumption only, and under permits which authorize sale for both on-premises and off-premises consumption, be permitted in this precinct, Raccoon Township Precinct.”

The Gallipolis City one precinct has proposed the following local liquor option, involving the VFW #4464, “shall the sale of beer and spirituous liquor be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of 11 a.m. and midnight by VFW Post # 4464, an applicant for a D-6 liquor permit authorizing on-premise sales of beer and spirituous liquor on Sunday who is engaged in the business of operating a restaurant/bar at 134 Third Ave, Gallipolis City 1 Precinct, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 in this precinct.”

All levies and questions will be on the primary election ballot on May 3, voters in the proposed districts will vote “yes” or “no” for the questions and “for the tax levy” or “against the tax levy” to determine the passage.

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

