Johnson visits Gallia, Meigs

RIO GRANDE — U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) visited the area on Monday, with a stops in Gallia and Meigs counties.

Johnson stopped at the Buckeye Hills Career Center in Rio Grande and then traveled to Middleport to tour the new Blakeslee Center followed by a visit to Pomeroy for a meeting with representatives from the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce and Meigs County Economic Development.

According to a news release from Buckeye Hills, “Our team, including student leaders, presented and discussed multiple initiatives regarding Career Technical Education and our workforce. It is imperative that our community is aware that our career center is preparing future leaders within our region and state. The essential workforce is being developed daily at the Award Winning Buckeye Hills Career Center.”

On Tuesday, Johnson stated via social media, “I spent yesterday in Gallia and Meigs counties meeting with constituents, community and business leaders, and elected officials. I began the morning meeting with leadership and staff at the Buckeye Hills Career Center in Rio Grande. The school offers a wide variety of career and technical programs to prepare students for the workforce. Importantly, it encourages both men and women to obtain training that will prepare them for gainful employment.

“Following that, it was off to Middleport to meet with two county commissioners and tour the newly opened Blakeslee Center – a renovated school turned theater, cafe, fitness center, meeting and conference facilities, and more. The building houses the Meigs County Council on Aging, the Brickhouse Fitness Center, the Old School Cafe, a performing arts center, and a conference center. Finally, I drove to Pomeroy to meet with the heads of both the Meigs County Chamber of Commerce and Meigs County Economic Development…”

Pictured at Buckeye Hills Career Center on Monday are Superintendent Jamie Nash, Dakota McCoy, Seth Nelson, Congressman Bill Johnson, Natalie Krannita, and Jacob Mays. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_2.16-J2.jpg Pictured at Buckeye Hills Career Center on Monday are Superintendent Jamie Nash, Dakota McCoy, Seth Nelson, Congressman Bill Johnson, Natalie Krannita, and Jacob Mays. Buckeye Hills Career Center | Courtesy