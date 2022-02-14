Bossard offers chances at prizes for readers

GALLIPOLIS — Experiencing the winter blues and missing some adventure? Gallia County’s Bossard Memorial Library has a cure for that — curl up with a good book and win a prize.

Readers can check out a new adventure via book or audio book from Bossard and e-books and digital audio books from the Ohio Digital Library and Hoopla through Bossard. Upon completing the story, readers will receive a ticket for a chance to win one of six themed baskets.

Bossard is also offering a choice of a canvas Bossard book bag or six-can cooler, upon completing of 10 books.

While Bossard offers a variety of adventures in books year round, tickets can be earned until April 10, with the drawing taking place the afternoon of April 11.

According to information from Bossard, there are six themed baskets that are valued between $85 and $100 with a variety of items.

Readers receive a ticket for each completed book, with a maximum of 25 tickets per person.

In order to receive tickets and prizes, readers need to have a valid Bossard Memorial Library card and a completed reading log.

Brittany Hively | OVP