2 deaths, 84 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were two deaths, as well as 84 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 25 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported the death of an individual in the 70-79 age range associated with COVID-19. ODH also reported 17 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported one additional death associated with COVID-19. The individual was in the 71-plus age range. DHHR also reported 42 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 7,138 total cases (25 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 378 hospitalizations and 105 deaths. Of the 7,138 cases, 6,212 (76 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,418 cases (8 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,157 cases (1 new), 21 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 1,043 cases (7 new), 19 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,051 cases, 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 940 cases (3 new), 62 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

60-69 — 762 cases (4 new), 68 hospitalizations, 17 deaths

70-79 — 466 cases (2 new), 97 hospitalizations, 25 deaths

80-plus — 301 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 38 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,831 (46.25 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,653 (42.32 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 4,377 total cases (17 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 217 hospitalizations and 77 deaths (1 new). Of the 4,377 cases, 3,911 (42 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 858 cases (1 new), 7 hospitalizations

20-29 — 631 cases, 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 580 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 646 cases (5 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 616 cases (7 new), 34 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 521 cases (2 new), 56 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 deaths

70-79 — 327 cases (1 new), 50 hospitalizations, 28 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 198 cases (1 new), 31 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,466 (45.68 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,505 (41.49 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,236 cases (42 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (5,745 confirmed cases, 491 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 86 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 159 active cases and 5,991 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 127 cases (1 new)

5-11 — 308 cases (3 new)

12-15 — 325 cases (5 new)

16-20 — 443 cases (2 new)

21-25 — 514 cases (1 new)

26-30 — 573 cases (4 new)

31-40 — 1,043 cases (5 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 958 cases (9 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 802 cases (4 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 607 cases (2 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 536 cases (6 new), 53 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,347 (42 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,557 (5 fewer);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 790 (47 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 69 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 6.

A total of 11,947 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.1 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,036 fully vaccinated or 37.8 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently gold on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 27 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are two confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 3,263 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 7,059), 183 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 286), 18 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 26) and 413 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 144) with 35,005 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,192,121 (61.53 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,634,072 (56.75 percent of the population).

As of Feb. 9, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 19,969;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,002;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 61,793;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,977.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 472,928 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,121 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 74,518 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 569 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,992 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 26 since the last update. There are 8,076 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 11.46 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.32 percent.

Statewide, 1,109,053 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.9 percent of the population). A total of 53.3 percent of the population, 956,018 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

