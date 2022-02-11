‘Blind Date with a Book’ at Bossard

GALLIPOLIS — In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Gallia County’s Bossard Memorial Library is hosting a “Blind Date with a Book” event.
Throughout the month of February, readers can stop in and pick out a wrapped book to discover a new read.
Library Director Debbie Saunders told the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, “[readers can] visit our Blind Date with a Book display, where you will find a selection of colorfully wrapped books. Each book has hints about what kind of book is inside — no judging a book by its cover, title, or author.”
Saunders encourages readers to come in and find a book that interests them and to check it out for a new adventure.
Saunders said the program is unique to help expand reading horizons.
“This mysterious program is fun for the library patron, who may randomly select a book that is outside his or her usual reading preference, thereby opening up the potential to enjoy a different genre of the Library’s expansive collection,” Saunders said.
Books are on display throughout the library all month.
Brittany Hively contributed to this story.
