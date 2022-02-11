In celebration of Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day Fun Facts
· Valentine’s Day is celebrated in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France and Australia on February 14.
· Cupid the Roman god of love, attraction, and affection, is often portrayed on Valentine’s Day cards as a cherub launching arrows of love at unsuspecting lovers. This figure has his roots in Greek mythology as the Greek god of love, Eros.
· A total of 152 million roses were sold in the two weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day in 2020.
· Red roses are at the top of the list, symbolizing deep love, followed by white roses, symbolizing purity and innocence.
· The majority of roses sold in the United States come from Columbia
· An estimated 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are sent each year, making Valentine’s Day the second largest card-sending holiday of the year (Christmas is first.).
· People began exchanging cards and handwritten letters to both lovers and friends on February 14 during the 17th century
· The first mass-produced Valentine’s Day cards in the U.S.were made in the 1840s · Esther A. Howland is known as the “Mother of the American Valentine.” Her elaborate designs featured lace and ribbons, and she is often credited with commercializing Valentine’s Day cards
· 85% of all Valentine’s cards are bought by women.
· Teachers receive the most Valentine’s Day, followed by children.
· Candy is another popular Valentine favorite.
· Cadbury Chocolate was the first to start packing chocolates in heart-shaped boxes as a strategy to increase sales
· Today, more than 36 million heart-shaped chocolate boxes are sold each year, and include a total of 58 million pounds of chocolate.
OHIO VALLEY — Valentine’s Day for many is a day to celebrate love and friendship. For florists and retailers, it ushers in spring events including proms, weddings, and Mother’s Day, all associated with flowers and gift giving.
Since 2020, new challenges have arisen, often making it difficult to procure items that were previously abundant. The impact of COVID-19 on supply chains is being felt in the florist industry with shortages and price increases in vases, flowers, and equipment. Many see this as an opportunity to become more creative with the resources at hand, to educate customers on proper care of cut flowers and plants, and to suggest alternatives to traditional arrangements.
For example, instead of ordering a bouquet of all roses for Valentine’s Day, florists may suggest mixed bouquets. The advantage to the customer is that while still including roses, the arrangements include flowers that are longer lasting; once the roses are gone, the other flowers will continue to bring joy to the recipient.
With over 150 varieties of roses available to florists, red roses aren’t the only choice, and many customers are now choosing mixed roses or less traditional colors, including orange and lavender.
Cards are still very popular, and not only the traditional purchased variety. Crafters have gone back to the original tradition of hand making Valentine cards, and many have made them also available for purchase.
It is doubtful that chocolate candy’s association with the day will disappear any time soon. Americans who celebrate Valentine’s Day purchase about 58 million pounds of chocolate. Yearly chocolate sales grew by 12 percent in 2020. A report by the candy Industry revealed the global cocoa and chocolate market size was valued at $44.35 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $61.34 billion by 2027.
Another trend is including pets on Valentine’s Day. In 2020, 27 percent of shoppers bought gifts for their pets.
Valentine traditions have changed over the years. The holiday began with card and note giving, a day to say “I love you” to romantic partners as well as friends and family, and has expanded into an explosion of red, pink, and white cards, decorations, and flowers.
While some will argue that Valentine’s Day, like many other holidays, is becoming too commercialized, industry trends do not predict spending on the holiday will decrease anytime soon. Many seem to be making up for the Valentine’s that were missed during 2020 and 2021 season, using this time to say “I love you” and “thank you.”
Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.