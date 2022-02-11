In celebration of Valentine’s Day

OHIO VALLEY — Valentine’s Day for many is a day to celebrate love and friendship. For florists and retailers, it ushers in spring events including proms, weddings, and Mother’s Day, all associated with flowers and gift giving.

Since 2020, new challenges have arisen, often making it difficult to procure items that were previously abundant. The impact of COVID-19 on supply chains is being felt in the florist industry with shortages and price increases in vases, flowers, and equipment. Many see this as an opportunity to become more creative with the resources at hand, to educate customers on proper care of cut flowers and plants, and to suggest alternatives to traditional arrangements.

For example, instead of ordering a bouquet of all roses for Valentine’s Day, florists may suggest mixed bouquets. The advantage to the customer is that while still including roses, the arrangements include flowers that are longer lasting; once the roses are gone, the other flowers will continue to bring joy to the recipient.

With over 150 varieties of roses available to florists, red roses aren’t the only choice, and many customers are now choosing mixed roses or less traditional colors, including orange and lavender.

Cards are still very popular, and not only the traditional purchased variety. Crafters have gone back to the original tradition of hand making Valentine cards, and many have made them also available for purchase.

It is doubtful that chocolate candy’s association with the day will disappear any time soon. Americans who celebrate Valentine’s Day purchase about 58 million pounds of chocolate. Yearly chocolate sales grew by 12 percent in 2020. A report by the candy Industry revealed the global cocoa and chocolate market size was valued at $44.35 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $61.34 billion by 2027.

Another trend is including pets on Valentine’s Day. In 2020, 27 percent of shoppers bought gifts for their pets.

Valentine traditions have changed over the years. The holiday began with card and note giving, a day to say “I love you” to romantic partners as well as friends and family, and has expanded into an explosion of red, pink, and white cards, decorations, and flowers.

While some will argue that Valentine’s Day, like many other holidays, is becoming too commercialized, industry trends do not predict spending on the holiday will decrease anytime soon. Many seem to be making up for the Valentine’s that were missed during 2020 and 2021 season, using this time to say “I love you” and “thank you.”

Floral Fashions owners Melvin and Jo Biars are celebrating 25 years in business, and view Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for people to say I love you to the people in their lives. “We should say ‘I Love You’ more often to the people in our lives we love and appreciate.” Since February 14 is a day set aside to do just that, the Biars encourage people to take advantage of the day. Floral Fashions is located in Gallipolis. Pictured are some holiday offerings from Floral Fashions.

Floral Fashions owners Melvin and Jo Biars are celebrating 25 years in business, and view Valentine’s Day as an opportunity for people to say I love you to the people in their lives. “We should say ‘I Love You’ more often to the people in our lives we love and appreciate.” Since February 14 is a day set aside to do just that, the Biars encourage people to take advantage of the day. Floral Fashions is located in Gallipolis. Pictured are some holiday offerings from Floral Fashions.

Susie Francis Groves of Francis Florist in Pomeroy said that Valentine’s Day is the beginning of a busy floral season that goes through June, and includes Mother’s Day, proms, and weddings. Francis Florist was founded in 1957 and Susie said the floral industry has gone through many changes, especially in recent years. “Things have changed due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues, and with it brought new challenges for flower shops. We love flowers and strive to do our very best to provide what our customers want.” Pictured are some holiday offerings from Francis Florist.

Susie Francis Groves of Francis Florist in Pomeroy said that Valentine’s Day is the beginning of a busy floral season that goes through June, and includes Mother’s Day, proms, and weddings. Francis Florist was founded in 1957 and Susie said the floral industry has gone through many changes, especially in recent years. “Things have changed due to COVID-19 and supply chain issues, and with it brought new challenges for flower shops. We love flowers and strive to do our very best to provide what our customers want.” Pictured are some holiday offerings from Francis Florist.

Rosemary Eskew of Pomeroy Flower Shop has been a designer for 25 years, and said that being a florist is a wonderful job, even with the stress of holidays like Valentine’s Day. “Things get a bit crazy, but I think of it as doing my part of bringing happiness to someone, and sending flowers is like sending someone a smile and a hug,” she said. Pictured are roses from Pomeroy Flower Shop.

Rosemary Eskew of Pomeroy Flower Shop has been a designer for 25 years, and said that being a florist is a wonderful job, even with the stress of holidays like Valentine’s Day. “Things get a bit crazy, but I think of it as doing my part of bringing happiness to someone, and sending flowers is like sending someone a smile and a hug,” she said. Pictured are roses from Pomeroy Flower Shop.

Jay Profitt established Basket Delights Florist and Gifts in Gallipolis in 1998, and said he sees Valentine’s Day as a symbol of caring, and a way to say “I love you.” “Valentine’s Day is the biggest florist holiday, and we like to guide our customers to flowers and gifts that represent the recipient’s personality as a way to show they care about the people in their lives,” he said. Pictured are some holiday offerings from Basket Delights.

Jay Profitt established Basket Delights Florist and Gifts in Gallipolis in 1998, and said he sees Valentine’s Day as a symbol of caring, and a way to say “I love you.” “Valentine’s Day is the biggest florist holiday, and we like to guide our customers to flowers and gifts that represent the recipient’s personality as a way to show they care about the people in their lives,” he said. Pictured are some holiday offerings from Basket Delights.