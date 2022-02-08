City Commission talks infrastructure, mapping project

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission recently met discussing various infrastructure agenda items, a mapping project and the upcoming Winterfest event.

Commissioners Tony Gallagher, William (Bill) Thomas, Michael Brown and Michael Fulks were in attendance. Commissioner William Jenkins was absent.

City Manager Dow Saunders gave a report on city happenings.

Saunders reported the risk management insurance team visited Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, doing an extensive review of the garage, water treatment facility, waster waste facility, and other city buildings.

“That was insightful,” Saunders said. “We have an action plan for about four corrections in 60 days to submit.”

Saunders said the corrections are easily fixable and the loss ratio “has been very good.”

“This was the first site visit for awhile, so we did a pretty extensive tour,” Saunders said.

Saunders said this was the first site visit from risk management in some time and he believes the representative is planning a trip back over the summer.

Saunders reported a work session with ABM Building Value recently.

“They actually had to run site engineers and a project director that had been working or hired some project and they had a couple of representatives from our circle of water,” Saunders said. “They spent the day here and I imagine we’ll get a follow-up report, probably about five or six weeks.”

Thursday, Feb. 3, Saunders said was the first round of Gallia County caucus for regional development commission meetings at the courthouse.

Saunders said he was registered for a Zoom Infrastructure funding review for wastewater and water.

“I’m hoping we get some ideas about how to do infrastructure,” Saunders said. “Those can be… receiving some information from Senator [Sherrod] Brown’s office and basically trying to keep an eye out for all information.”

Saunders congratulated the fire department on the being a recipient of a multi-agency radio communications system.

The gas line work is not complete, but Saunders said the cut across and capping on Second Avenue is complete and they are working on restorative work currently.

Saunders said five to eight representatives from Great Lakes Community Action Partnership will be meeting with him to assist with the digital mapping project. He said service utilities has already started mapping.

Saunders later clarified to Ohio Valley Publishing (OVP), “We entered into an agreement with Ohio Rural Community Assistance Program (RCAP) for professional services to develop a GIA Mapping Project.

“We had [the] project kick-off today [Feb. 8] with Sam Eitner from Great Lakes [and] anticipate project start-up next month,” Saunders said. [We] will be doing water, wastewater, and storm system collection locations and inventory. The end product has tools [that] can document water line repairs, locate and track changes to valves, hydrants, flushing schedule, etc. [It] will be beneficial for both mapping and for daily service.”

Saunders gave commissioners a report from the water and wastewater comparing 2020 and 2021. He said the report showed a percentage loss in 2020 was 12.41 and 11.1 in 2021. There was also a graph included in the report to show the sewer gallons build versus sewer gallons treated, which Saunders said was, “pretty substantial.”

Finishing out the report, Saunders reminded commissioners of budget appropriation meeting dates needing to be set.

Gallagher spoke of the upcoming Gallia Winterfest on Feb. 19 hosted by the Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center (ESC).

“Some pictures were shown to us last year of the sculptors and this guy is fantastic,” Gallagher said.

Brown asked if the event organizers are paying for the use of the park and closure of First Avenue during the day, Saunders said the ESC filed the proper paperwork to use the park.

Saunders later told OVP, that the city was not the sponsor and his thoughts on the event,

“The Gallia-Vinton ESC is the sponsor, we do not charge [a] fee to educational groups for use of [the] park,” Saunders said. “This will be a great family oriented event [with] ice sculptures, ice rink, demonstration of working with ice to make a sculpture. I support the event as planned.”

No other comments were made on the event.

The following reading of resolutions and ordinances were read and approved without objection.

The following two resolutions were read as second readings: A resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission of Gallia County and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor.

A resolution in support of the Gallipolis Railroad Freight Station Museum’s application to the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission for the Cultural and Sports Facilities Grant for a rehabilitation and capital improvement project.

The following resolutions were on the first reading: A resolution naming Gallipolis City Manager Dow Saunders for the Village of the City of Gallipolis appointment to the District 15 Public Works Integrating Committee.

A resolution naming Gallipolis Auditor Shelly L. Clonch as alternate for the Village of the City of Gallipolis appointment to the District 15 Public Works Integrating Committee.

The second reading of the following ordinance: An ordinance amending Chapter 121.01, regular meetings of the codified ordinances of the City of Gallipolis, Ohio.

The first reading of the following ordinance: An ordinance to revise the codified ordinances by adopting current replacement pages.

© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1753-1.jpg

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.