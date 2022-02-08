3 deaths, 88 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were three additional deaths, as well as 88 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Tuesday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported three additional deaths associated with COVID-19. Two of those individuals were in the 70-79 age range and one was in the 80-plus age range. ODH also reported 50 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 16 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 22 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 7,022 total cases (50 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 378 hospitalizations (2 new) and 105 deaths (3 new). Of the 7,022 cases, 5,945 (46 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,390 cases (4 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,144 cases (7 new), 21 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 1,026 cases (10 new), 19 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,041 cases (7 new), 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 925 cases (10 new), 62 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

60-69 — 739 cases (5 new), 68 hospitalizations, 17 deaths

70-79 — 457 cases (5 new), 97 hospitalizations (2 new), 25 deaths (2 new)

80-plus — 300 cases (2 new) , 66 hospitalizations, 38 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,801 (46.15 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,631 (42.25 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Tuesday, there have been 4,330 total cases (16 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 215 hospitalizations (1 new) and 76 deaths. Of the 4,330cases, 3,731 (80 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 850 cases (2 new), 7 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 — 630 cases (6 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 576 cases (1 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 638 cases (2 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 602 cases (2 new), 34 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 516 cases (2 new), 55 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

70-79 — 323 cases, 50 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

80-plus — 195 cases (1 new), 31 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,452 (45.63 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,484 (41.39 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 6,097 cases (22 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (5,595 confirmed cases, 502 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 82 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 164 active cases and 5,851 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 121 cases (1 new)

5-11 — 299 cases

12-15 — 318 cases

16-20 — 439 cases

21-25 — 506 cases

26-30 — 563 cases (3 new)

31-40 — 1,023 cases (1 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 938 cases (4 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 783 cases (5 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 594 cases (5 new), 15 deaths

71+ — 513 cases (3 new), 50 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,189 (22 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,468 (12 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 743 (10 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 66;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 5.

A total of 11,908 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.9 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,008 fully vaccinated or 37.7 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 27 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are two confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday from ODH, there have been 4,385 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 9,447), 452 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 329), 33 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 27) and 375 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 159) with 34,592 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,182,881 (61.45 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,620,391 (56.64 percent of the population).

As of Feb. 2, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 18,992;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 924;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 60,616;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,812.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday from DHHR, there have been 466,125 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,495 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 72,434 “breakthrough” cases as of Tuesday with 547 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,900 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 23 since the last update. There are 9,056 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 19.58 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.26 percent.

Statewide, 1,107,526 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.8 percent of the population). A total of 53.3 percent of the population, 954,673 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

Latest from Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

