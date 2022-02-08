A picture is worth?

The Who, What, Why and When

Who: Anyone who is at least 18 years old.

What: Enter up to five photos in any of the following categories: Wildlife in Action, Recreation in the Parks, Wondrous Water, Novice Naturalist, and Explore Trails.

Why: Organizers are offering prizes, including a portable Oru Kayak.

When: Entries will be accepted from February 1, 2022 at midnight to March 28, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Judges will review photos and select winners for first, second, and third prize from April 1, 2022 to May 5, 2022.

Anyone can vote for the People’s Choice Award from February 1, 2022 at midnight to May 5, 2022 at 5 p.m. EST.