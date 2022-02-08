The Who, What, Why and When
Who: Anyone who is at least 18 years old.
What: Enter up to five photos in any of the following categories: Wildlife in Action, Recreation in the Parks, Wondrous Water, Novice Naturalist, and Explore Trails.
Why: Organizers are offering prizes, including a portable Oru Kayak.
When: Entries will be accepted from February 1, 2022 at midnight to March 28, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Judges will review photos and select winners for first, second, and third prize from April 1, 2022 to May 5, 2022.
Anyone can vote for the People’s Choice Award from February 1, 2022 at midnight to May 5, 2022 at 5 p.m. EST.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A picture is worth a 1,000 words and now, phots taken at any of Ohio 75 state parks, could be worth prizes.
Coordinated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft, the 2022 Ohio State Parks Photo Contest is accepting submissions through March 28.
“What better way to share the state’s natural beauty than by showcasing the stunning scenes photographed by visitors,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “We’re excited to see Ohio’s state parks through the lens of our biggest fans.”
ODNR is accepting photos that fall into the following categories:
Wildlife in Action;
Recreation in the Parks;
Wondrous Water;
Novice Naturalist;
Explore Trails.
According to a news release from organizers, visitors can submit up to five photos in this free contest. Each image must have been taken after Jan. 1, 2021. Submission forms and contest rules can be found here at this link https://www.discoverohiostateparks.com/2022. Submissions must be made by March 28 and final winners will be announced by May 12.
The contest is co-sponsored US eDirect, ODNR’s reservation management provider. The grand prize is a collapsible Oru kayak and a $120 Ohio State Parks gift certificate. Prizes will also be awarded to the second and third place winners. Winners of the People’s Choice in each category will receive a free night of camping at any Ohio State Park campground.
“The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio’s 75 state parks and waterways,” stated the news release. “ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.”