The prestigious Bud and Donna McGhee Community Service Award went to Gary Roach of The Wiseman Agency, pictured at right. Roach is presented the award by Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Josh Wellington.

The prestigious Bud and Donna McGhee Community Service Award went to Gary Roach of The Wiseman Agency, pictured at right. Roach is presented the award by Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Josh Wellington.


Gallia County Chamber of Commerce | Courtesy

This year’s keynote speaker at the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce’s 85th annual Awards Ceremony at Rio Ridge Venue in Rio Grande, was Ohio State basketball legend and acclaimed author, Jerry Lucas, pictured.


Gallia County Chamber of Commerce | Courtesy

Bob Evans Farm Festival Organizers were presented the Ray McKinnis Committee of the Year Award.


Gallia County Chamber of Commerce | Courtesy

Representatives from Crown Excavating are presented the Small Business of the Year Award.


Gallia County Chamber of Commerce | Courtesy

Representatives from Robin Fowler State Farm are presented the Community Involvement Award.


Gallia County Chamber of Commerce | Courtesy

Representatives from the Gallipolis U.S. Army Recruiting Station are presented with the Marianne Campbell Volunteer of the Year Award.


Gallia County Chamber of Commerce | Courtesy

The John Gee Black Historical Center was presented the Sudden Impact Award.


Gallia County Chamber of Commerce | Courtesy

South Gallia High School was presented with the Beautification Award.


Gallia County Chamber of Commerce | Courtesy

RIO GRANDE — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce recently held its 85th annual Awards Ceremony at Rio Ridge Venue in Rio Grande.

This event honored members of the Chamber and the community for their achievements in 2021. After holding its previous ceremony virtually, approximately 200 attendees met to network and join in the evening’s festivities.

According to a news release from the Chamber, this year’s keynote speaker was Ohio State basketball legend and acclaimed author, Jerry Lucas.

“Mr. Lucas used the event to speak on both his experiences as a basketball standout as well as his lifelong passion for changing the way children are educated through his unique technique of memorization,” stated the news release. “Through his over 40 years of extensive research, Mr. Lucas has developed a teaching program that many feel will change childhood education for years to come.”

The Chamber also noted, “This year’s dinner was generously donated by Tuscany Italian Restaurant and desserts were provided by the newly opened Flour Girls Baking Company, also of Gallipolis. These amazing donations allows the Chamber to increase proceeds raised by the event and put the back into their membership through training and networking opportunities throughout the year.”

The awards handed out this year stretched over a wide array of different types of businesses and organizations throughout Gallia County. The winners were as followed:

John Gee Black Historical Center — Sudden Impact Award;

Bob Evans Farm Festival Organizers — Ray McKinnis Committee of the Year Award;

Robin Fowler State Farm — Community Involvement Award;

Gallipolis U.S. Army Recruiting Station — Marianne Campbell Volunteer of the Year Award;

South Gallia High School — Beautification Award;

Crown Excavating — Small Business of the Year Award.

Every year the Chamber also presents the Bud and Donna McGhee Community Service Award to an individual who has dedicated their life to service in Gallia County. This award is kept secret until the time of presentation. This year’s recipient was Gary Roach of The Wiseman Agency. Mr. Roach has served on numerous committees and boards in the area and is a Past President on the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

“It is always a pleasure to hold these ceremonies and to celebrate the achievements of our members,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Josh Wellington, said. “A lot of time and work goes into an event this size and it wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our staff and Board of Directors. With nearly 250 members and growing, the Chamber has seen significant growth over the past year and our members have accomplished some amazing things as well. It is a joy to celebrate their accomplishments with them.”

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, you can reach out by phone at 740-446-0596 or by email at chamber@galliacounty.org.

