9 deaths, 101 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there were nine additional deaths, as well as 101 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported seven additional deaths associated with COVID-19. Five of those individuals were in the 60-69 age range, one was in the 70-79 age range and one was in the 80-plus age range. ODH also reported 23 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19. Those individuals were in the 50-59 and 60-69 age ranges. ODH also reported 22 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported 56 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 6,940 total cases (23 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 376 hospitalizations (2 new) and 102 deaths (7 new). Of the 6,940 cases, 5,750 (59 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,377 cases (7 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,130 cases (4 new), 21 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 1,010 cases, 19 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,028 cases (3 new), 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 913 cases (4 new), 62 hospitalizations (1 new), 13 deaths

60-69 — 733 cases (1 new), 68 hospitalizations, 17 deaths (5 new)

70-79 — 451 cases (2 new), 95 hospitalizations, 23 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 298 cases (2 new), 66 hospitalizations (1 new), 37 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,794 (46.14 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,619 (42.21 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Friday, there have been 4,286 total cases (22 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 213 hospitalizations and 76 deaths (2 new). Of the 4,286 cases, 3,651 (47 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 842 cases (5 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 622 cases (4 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 574 cases (4 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 631 cases (1 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 591 cases (3 new), 33 hospitalizations, 10 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 513 cases (2 new), 55 hospitalizations (1 new), 12 deaths (1 new)

70-79 — 320 cases (2 new), 50 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

80-plus — 193 cases (2 new), 31 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,445 (45.60 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,480 (41.38 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 5,948 cases (56 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (5,449 confirmed cases, 499 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 82 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently 200 active cases and 5,830 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 118 cases (4 new)

5-11 — 297 cases (8 new)

12-15 — 316 cases (3 new)

16-20 — 434 cases (2 new)

21-25 — 494 cases (2 new)

26-30 — 545 cases (6 new)

31-40 — 986 cases (6 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 908 cases (8 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 765 cases (5 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 581 cases (4 new), 15 deaths

71+ — 504 cases (8 new), 50 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,064 (56 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,383 (39 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 681 (17 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 66;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 5.

A total of 11,917 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.9 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,010 fully vaccinated or 37.8 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently orange on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 27 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are two confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Friday from ODH, there have been 4,004 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 14,169), 203 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 340), 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 30) and 680 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 157) with 34,217 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,177,678 (61.40 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,608,659 (56.54 percent of the population).

As of Feb. 2, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 18,992;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 924;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 60,616;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,812.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 458,112 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 2,911 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 69,758 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 537 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,846 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 17 since the last update. There are 11,116 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 14.69 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.18 percent.

Statewide, 1,106,174 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.7 percent of the population). A total of 53.2 percent of the population, 952,974 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

