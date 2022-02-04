No newspaper delivery Friday due to weather

OHIO VALLEY — Due to inclement weather, there will be no newspaper delivery on Friday, Feb. 4.

Friday’s paper can be viewed in its entirety later today on the websites for the The Daily Sentinel, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and Point Pleasant Register. Go to mydailytribune.com/today or mydailysentinel.com/today or mydailyregister.com/today to view.

More information for paid subscribers and how this affects your subscription as that information becomes available. Ohio Valley Publishing apologizes for this inconvenience.