County Commissioners hear shelter report

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Commission recently approved the minutes from the Jan. 20 commission meeting including the most recent and 2021 yearly reports for the Gallia County Canine Shelter.

The weekly Canine Shelter report was presented for the week ending Jan. 16.

The report showed six animals coming in, one animal for adoption, one animal reclaimed and four animals currently in foster with a total of two animals out of the shelter and 23 animals remaining.

Fourth quarter and 2021 reports for the Gallia County Canine Shelter were given, with a note that they were presented by County Administrator Melissa Clark.

The report noted that the shelter “started the quarter with 29 dogs in the shelter, 90 dogs entered the shelter, 44 dogs went to rescue, 40 dogs were adopted, 11 dogs were reclaimed by owners zero dogs were euthanized, one dog was missing-in-action (MIA) — escaped the shelter or the dog truck during transport — zero dogs died of natural or unknown causes, zero dog was destroyed in the field, two dogs out to foster, one dogs returned from foster and 22 dogs remained at the shelter at the end of the fourth quarter 2021.”

Fourth quarter Canine Shelter safety and vicious dog report, Gallia County Sanitarian John McKean reported nine dog bites. Of these nine bite events, six dogs had owners and two dogs were strays with unknown owners.

From Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 there were zero dogs euthanized both by local veterinarians.

During the fourth quarter of 2021 , there were three animal heads sent for rabies testing and zero livestock losses and zero dogs destroyed in the field.

The 2021 year-to-date safety and vicious dog report was given citing the Gallia County Canine Shelter served the following number of animals: Started the year with 15 dogs in the shelter, 418 dogs entered the shelter, 69 dogs were adopted, 49 dogs were reclaimed by owners, one dog was euthanized — per veterinarian recommendation due to extreme poor health condition, 285 dogs went to rescue, four dogs were missing-in-action — escaped the shelter or the dog truck during transport, two dogs died of natural or unknown causes, zero dogs were destroyed in the field — None by County Dog Warden — four dogs out to foster, two dogs returned from foster, one dog died in foster of natural or unknown causes and 22 dogs remained at the shelter at the end of the fourth quarter 2021.

The euthanization report for full year of 2021 showed one dog was euthanized.

McKean reported 40 dog bites. Of these 40 bite events, 35 dogs had owners.

For 2021, there was one dog euthanized by local veterinarians (per veterinarian recommendation due to extreme poor health condition). There were seven animal heads sent for rabies testing. All were negative.

There were no livestock losses or dog losses on the field during the year.

Information received from the Gallia County Commissioners minutes.