Filing period ends for Primary

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia County voters will soon see campaigning kick up as the filing period for the 2022 primary election has come to an end.

The 2022 primary is set for May 3.

While the following list is the final list from the filing period, the Gallia County Board of Elections said there is still the possibility of withdraws, write-ins, independent files, etc.

The Board of Elections noted that Kevin Nicholas (R) has withdrew his petition for county auditor.

The final filing list for county offices as of 4 p.m. Feb. 2, according to the Board of Elections are:

Commissioner — Charlie Dean (R); Harold Montgomery (R); Bryan W. Martin (R); Bradley Davies (R); Leslie R. Henry (R); Scott Nida (R);

Auditor — Robbie Jacks (R); Terri Short (R);

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — M. Margaret Evans (R);

Central committee (26 precincts)

Democrat: Josh Eddy (City 1); Brandy Richards (City 2); Lois M. Snyder (City 3); Russell D. Rumley (Addison TWP); Carole Roush (Cheshire TWP); John G. Burnett (Gallipolis TWP); Eric L. Whitt (Green 4); Jeff J. Fowler (Guyan TWP); Mary Deel (Huntington TWP); Randall Lee Adkins (Morgan TWP); Paul D. Holley (Ohio TWP); Jennifer A. Easter (Raccoon TWP); Robert E. Jenkins (Springfield 1); Paula E. Whitt (Springfield 2); Barry W. Burnett (Addison PCT); Beth Ruff (Perry TWP) and Debra Elliot (Walnut TWP).

Republican: Paul Covey (City 1); Troy S. Johnson (City 2); Robbie Jacks (City 3); Angie J. Liberati (City 3); Kimberly Lynn Vanmeter (Addison TWP); Randy John Mulford (Cheshire TWP); Kennison N. Saunders (Clay TWP); Brett A. Boothe (Gallipolis TWP); Brent Billings (Green 1); William K. Burleson (Green 2); Russ V. Moore (Green 4); Cynthia Graham (Green 5); Jason Mac Potter (Greenfield TWP); John Baker (Guyan PCT); Jeffery A. Halley (Guyan TWP); Teresa L. Short (Harrison TWP); Charlene M. Ward (Harrison TWP); Samuel G. Sowards, Jr. (Huntington TWP); Molly Hash (Morgan TWP); Earl Chris Wellington (Morgan TWP); Michael Daines (Ohio TWP); Jeremy A. Kroll (Ohio TWP); James C. Blair (Perry TWP); Connie L. Metzler (Centerville PCT); Morgan Hamad (Raccoon TWP); William P. Skidmore (Bidwell PCT); Mitzi M. Martin (Springfield 1); David W. Roush (Springfield 1); Tiffany Duncan (Springfield 2); Jay Carter (Walnut TWP); Tom White (Walnut TWP) and Charla J. Whobrey (Addison PCT.)

More on any levies which may appear on the ballot in an upcoming edition.

Latest update on county candidates

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

