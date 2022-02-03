Studying ‘the science’

BIDWELL — River Valley High School recently held its annual Science Fair with students turning out to demonstrate their skills and knowledge.

“In order to advance to either the District-14 Science Day (hosted by University of Rio Grande) or the Buckeye Science and Engineering Fair (hosted by Ohio Academy of Science), obtaining a superior rating and automatically qualify, the students exhibit projects needed to receive at least 90% or higher,” said John Davis, academic festival coordinator.

The following students — listed as name, project — qualify for the District-14 Science Day or the Buckeye (State) Science and Engineering Fair:

All students are in ninth grade unless otherwise listed.

Anna Cadle, Eggshell Decay; Kirsten Campbell, Are Fingerprints Genetic?; Makayla Woodlard, Do Hurricanes cool the ocean; Jordan Barrett & Carlee Manley, Growing Bacteria; Peyton Haner & Ethan Jagers, Roccketology; Grace Gilmore & Kaylee Norman, Air Quality Change in Different Locations, 11th and 12th; Haylee Jo Eblin, Color vs Light; Reed Layton, Water Quality; Carlito Long & Madison Jones, Energy Drinks & Bath Bombs; Kara Lucas, Effects of Music on Memory; Grace Cremeans, Subliminal Messages; Levi Wood & Wyatt McPherson, Color vs Light Absorption; Bryleigh McClure, Sports Drinks & Running and Kimber Hash, Energy Drinks & Bath Bombs.

“Students enrolled in an Anatomy and Physiology course conducted a Power Point presentation of a genetic disease they researched since late September,” Davis said.

The following students presented PowerPoints:

Rin Endo, Achromatopsia, 11th; Haley Brammer, Haemophilia Type B, 12th; Elizabeth Clark, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, 10th; Allison Arrowood, Canavan Disease, 12th; Kate Nutter, Cystic Fibrosis, 12th; Kelsey Price, Diabetes Mellitus Type I, 12th; Zoe Taylor, Duchene Muscular Dystrophy, 12th; Aislynn Bostic, Neurofibromatosis type I, 12th; Lauren Twyman, Sickle Cell Anemia, 12th; Martin Richter, Huntington’s Chorea, 11th; Mason Rhodes, Color Blindness, 12th; John Santos, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), 12th; Brooklyn Sizemore, Autism, 12th; Isabella Dobbins, Velocardiofacial Syndrome, 12th; Brooklyn Clonch, Turner Syndrome, 12th; Haleigh Conant, Down’s Syndrome, 12th; Ethan Schultz, Robert’s Syndrome, 12th; Jaylyn Lee, Fragile X Syndrome, 12th; Carmen Gillenwater, Tourettes, 12th; Tong, Haemophilia Type A, 11th; Sophia Gee, Dextrocardia, 12th; Kensie Lemley, Fragile X Syndrome, 12th; Mercedes Cochran, Huntington’s Chorea, 12th; Nathan Young, Helmer’s Myopathy, 12th and Javan Gardner, Heterochromia, 12th.

The following students showed exhibits in the fair:

A.J. Blank & Landon Delillle, Effect of Mold growth, 9th; Liliana Halfhill & Kamryn Meade, Ice Ice Salt?, 9th; Michael Brown, The Effect of Air Pressure in a Football, 11th; Brandy Lambert, Katie Chapman & Sarah Burgett, Floor Cleaners and Effect on Worms, 11th; Alivia McCarty, A marble roller Coaster, 9th; Kaylieona Kemper, GPA Effecting Future Incomes, 11th; Megan Shuler & Emily Tolliver, Elephant toothpaste, 9th; Emma Mullins & Carson Mares, Chirp, Chirp , 11th; Alexia Fitzwater, Colorful Confusion, 9th; Bailey Willis, Type of Water Effects Plant Growth, 9th; Joshua McCoy, Blake Smathers, & Ashtin Childress, Durability of Fishing Knots, 11th; Hailey Jackson & Carsyn Miller, What Time of Day are Deer Walking, 11th; Chloe Costilow & Carson Mollohan, Durability of Fishing Line, 9th; Jacob Bennett, Effect of Digital and Natural Sounds on Dogs, 11th;

Barayden Parsons, Effects of Energy Drinks and People, 9th; Adam Green, What Type of Food do Doges Prefer, 11th; Kallie Burger, Supercooling Water, 9th; Brayden Metheney, Flying Teabags, 9th; Hunter Mooney & Evan Richardson, Elepahant toothpaste, 9th; Logan McClintic, Falling Bodies: Gallilao, 9th; Harmony Jones & Kylie Denny, Heat Absorption of Colors and Light, 9th; Brayden Waggers & Jaymon Simms, Durability of Paper Towels, 9th; Carson Hollanbaugh, Basketball Shooting Angles, 9th; Grace Coleman & Lauren Wagers, Laundry Detergent and Effect on Worms, 11th; Brad Ditty, Andrew Huck, Riley Evans and Case Stidham, The Effect of Weight Cutting for Wrestling, 11th/12th; Madison Lovejoy, Genetic fingerprints, 9th; Gage Spaun & Kolben Neville, teeth decayiing drinks, 9th; Charlie Long & Caleb Harvey, Which Fruit is most healthy?, 9th; Kade Alderman & Dawson Saunders, The Effect of Responding Behavior of Dogs, 11th; Krista Powell, Tilt of Axis Effect Sunlight on Earth, 11th; Ayden Neville, Fishing Line Holding True Weight, 11th; Caiden Riffle, Infinity mirror, 9th; Josie Ramey & Haylee Nicinsky, Glowing bacteria, 9th; Jordan Tracewell, Study of fingerprints, 9th; Sarah Burgett & Destiny Casto, The Effect of the Aroma of Perfumes, 11th/12th; Kaleb Cordell & Riley Young, Flying Teabags, 11th; Taylor Fitch, The Effect of Speed on Softball and Hitting the Softball, 11th; Michael Harris, Growing Crystals, 11th; Seth Witt, The Effect of Video Games and Reaction Speed on People, 11th; Isaiah Conkey, Extracting DNA from Strawberries, 11th; Dakota Mullins N/A Exhibit Davis 11th; Dillon Smathers N/A Exhibit Davis 11th; Jance Lambert, Fluids Preventing Dehydration on Athletes, 11th; Taylor Warren, Garrett Burns, Garrett Facemire and Gage Brooks, Water Filtration, 11th; Shady Cremeans, N/A, 11th and Kyle Litman, N/A, 11th.

Information submitted on behalf of RVHS.

Students shows exhibits and PowerPoint presentations for the recent River Valley High School Science Fair. Pictured are River Valley High School students who participated in the 2022 Science Fair.

RVHS Science Fair results