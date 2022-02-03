Posted on by

Studying ‘the science’


RVHS Science Fair results

Staff Report

Students shows exhibits and PowerPoint presentations for the recent River Valley High School Science Fair.

John Davis | Courtesy

Pictured are River Valley High School students who participated in the 2022 Science Fair.


BIDWELL — River Valley High School recently held its annual Science Fair with students turning out to demonstrate their skills and knowledge.

“In order to advance to either the District-14 Science Day (hosted by University of Rio Grande) or the Buckeye Science and Engineering Fair (hosted by Ohio Academy of Science), obtaining a superior rating and automatically qualify, the students exhibit projects needed to receive at least 90% or higher,” said John Davis, academic festival coordinator.

The following students — listed as name, project — qualify for the District-14 Science Day or the Buckeye (State) Science and Engineering Fair:

All students are in ninth grade unless otherwise listed.

Anna Cadle, Eggshell Decay; Kirsten Campbell, Are Fingerprints Genetic?; Makayla Woodlard, Do Hurricanes cool the ocean; Jordan Barrett & Carlee Manley, Growing Bacteria; Peyton Haner & Ethan Jagers, Roccketology; Grace Gilmore & Kaylee Norman, Air Quality Change in Different Locations, 11th and 12th; Haylee Jo Eblin, Color vs Light; Reed Layton, Water Quality; Carlito Long & Madison Jones, Energy Drinks & Bath Bombs; Kara Lucas, Effects of Music on Memory; Grace Cremeans, Subliminal Messages; Levi Wood & Wyatt McPherson, Color vs Light Absorption; Bryleigh McClure, Sports Drinks & Running and Kimber Hash, Energy Drinks & Bath Bombs.

“Students enrolled in an Anatomy and Physiology course conducted a Power Point presentation of a genetic disease they researched since late September,” Davis said.

The following students presented PowerPoints:

Rin Endo, Achromatopsia, 11th; Haley Brammer, Haemophilia Type B, 12th; Elizabeth Clark, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, 10th; Allison Arrowood, Canavan Disease, 12th; Kate Nutter, Cystic Fibrosis, 12th; Kelsey Price, Diabetes Mellitus Type I, 12th; Zoe Taylor, Duchene Muscular Dystrophy, 12th; Aislynn Bostic, Neurofibromatosis type I, 12th; Lauren Twyman, Sickle Cell Anemia, 12th; Martin Richter, Huntington’s Chorea, 11th; Mason Rhodes, Color Blindness, 12th; John Santos, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), 12th; Brooklyn Sizemore, Autism, 12th; Isabella Dobbins, Velocardiofacial Syndrome, 12th; Brooklyn Clonch, Turner Syndrome, 12th; Haleigh Conant, Down’s Syndrome, 12th; Ethan Schultz, Robert’s Syndrome, 12th; Jaylyn Lee, Fragile X Syndrome, 12th; Carmen Gillenwater, Tourettes, 12th; Tong, Haemophilia Type A, 11th; Sophia Gee, Dextrocardia, 12th; Kensie Lemley, Fragile X Syndrome, 12th; Mercedes Cochran, Huntington’s Chorea, 12th; Nathan Young, Helmer’s Myopathy, 12th and Javan Gardner, Heterochromia, 12th.

The following students showed exhibits in the fair:

A.J. Blank & Landon Delillle, Effect of Mold growth, 9th; Liliana Halfhill & Kamryn Meade, Ice Ice Salt?, 9th; Michael Brown, The Effect of Air Pressure in a Football, 11th; Brandy Lambert, Katie Chapman & Sarah Burgett, Floor Cleaners and Effect on Worms, 11th; Alivia McCarty, A marble roller Coaster, 9th; Kaylieona Kemper, GPA Effecting Future Incomes, 11th; Megan Shuler & Emily Tolliver, Elephant toothpaste, 9th; Emma Mullins & Carson Mares, Chirp, Chirp , 11th; Alexia Fitzwater, Colorful Confusion, 9th; Bailey Willis, Type of Water Effects Plant Growth, 9th; Joshua McCoy, Blake Smathers, & Ashtin Childress, Durability of Fishing Knots, 11th; Hailey Jackson & Carsyn Miller, What Time of Day are Deer Walking, 11th; Chloe Costilow & Carson Mollohan, Durability of Fishing Line, 9th; Jacob Bennett, Effect of Digital and Natural Sounds on Dogs, 11th;

Barayden Parsons, Effects of Energy Drinks and People, 9th; Adam Green, What Type of Food do Doges Prefer, 11th; Kallie Burger, Supercooling Water, 9th; Brayden Metheney, Flying Teabags, 9th; Hunter Mooney & Evan Richardson, Elepahant toothpaste, 9th; Logan McClintic, Falling Bodies: Gallilao, 9th; Harmony Jones & Kylie Denny, Heat Absorption of Colors and Light, 9th; Brayden Waggers & Jaymon Simms, Durability of Paper Towels, 9th; Carson Hollanbaugh, Basketball Shooting Angles, 9th; Grace Coleman & Lauren Wagers, Laundry Detergent and Effect on Worms, 11th; Brad Ditty, Andrew Huck, Riley Evans and Case Stidham, The Effect of Weight Cutting for Wrestling, 11th/12th; Madison Lovejoy, Genetic fingerprints, 9th; Gage Spaun & Kolben Neville, teeth decayiing drinks, 9th; Charlie Long & Caleb Harvey, Which Fruit is most healthy?, 9th; Kade Alderman & Dawson Saunders, The Effect of Responding Behavior of Dogs, 11th; Krista Powell, Tilt of Axis Effect Sunlight on Earth, 11th; Ayden Neville, Fishing Line Holding True Weight, 11th; Caiden Riffle, Infinity mirror, 9th; Josie Ramey & Haylee Nicinsky, Glowing bacteria, 9th; Jordan Tracewell, Study of fingerprints, 9th; Sarah Burgett & Destiny Casto, The Effect of the Aroma of Perfumes, 11th/12th; Kaleb Cordell & Riley Young, Flying Teabags, 11th; Taylor Fitch, The Effect of Speed on Softball and Hitting the Softball, 11th; Michael Harris, Growing Crystals, 11th; Seth Witt, The Effect of Video Games and Reaction Speed on People, 11th; Isaiah Conkey, Extracting DNA from Strawberries, 11th; Dakota Mullins N/A Exhibit Davis 11th; Dillon Smathers N/A Exhibit Davis 11th; Jance Lambert, Fluids Preventing Dehydration on Athletes, 11th; Taylor Warren, Garrett Burns, Garrett Facemire and Gage Brooks, Water Filtration, 11th; Shady Cremeans, N/A, 11th and Kyle Litman, N/A, 11th.

Information submitted on behalf of RVHS.

