The weather outside is?

OHIO VALLEY — Crews throughout Meigs and Gallia counties are preparing for the rain, ice and snow expected to round out the week.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) urged motorists to not travel unnecessarily Wednesday through Friday, according to a press release on Tuesday.

In ODOT’s release, crews in the northern part of the state are expecting larger amounts of snow than the southeastern area.

“The forecast for the southern portion of Ohio shows serious potential for heavy rain that could lead to flooding issues before it changes over to freezing rain or snow. Please remember to never drive through high water or around barricades,” the press release stated.

District 10 Public Information Officer Ashley Rittenhouse said crews in Meigs and Gallia counties are not pre-treating roads, but are preparing for the ice expected to cover the area.

“We will not be pre-treating ahead this storm,” Rittenhouse said. “Any brine we put on the road would be washed away by the rain.”

Rittenhouse said the crews would be preparing Wednesday and Thursday morning by checking equipment, putting chains on tires, and loading trucks with salt. ODOT crews are preparing for downed trees, which Rittenhouse said would be a result of the ice.

Rittenhouse said ice causes extra challenges for road crews and ODOT asks motorists to stay home if they can.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, there are 440 lane-miles in Gallia County and 492 in Meigs County, under ODOT’s jurisdiction.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Charleston, W.Va., as of press time on Wednesday, a Winter Storm Warning was in effect from 7 a.m. today until 7 a.m. Friday for Meigs and Gallia counties in Ohio with heavy mixed precipitation expected and total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenths of an inch. This was causing concerns regarding power outages and tree damage due to ice.

As of press time on Wednesday, a Winter Weather Advisory was in effect from 7 p.m. today until 1 p.m. Friday in Mason County with mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch.

The warnings, reported by the NWS, also noted travel could become hazardous in Meigs, Mason and Gallia counties.

The NWS also reported a Flood Watch for Mason County, effective this morning through late tonight.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

New system moves into area

