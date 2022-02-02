Emergency HEAP Program continues through March 31

CHESHIRE — The Emergency HEAP Program is continuing to assist qualified residents at Gallia-Meigs Community Action Agency (GMCAA).

“We are continuing to assist customers with their main heating source and/or furnace repair through our Emergency HEAP Program and will continue through March 31,” stated a news release from GMCAA. “To make an appointment you can call our IVR phone number (Interactive Voice Response System), which stills gives the customers access seven days a week, 24 hours a day. The number is 1-740-444-4371, and please listen until the end of the recording. At the end you will be given a confirmation number. You must have that for your appointment to be completed. You will have to have your social security number or client number and your gas and electric account number in order to make your appointment. Please note, an appointment may not extend a scheduled utility shut-off.”

Emergency HEAP provides assistance to households that have had utilities disconnected, face the threat of disconnection, or have 25% or less supply of bulk fuel, or less than 10 day supply of wood or coal. The program allows a one-time payment per heating season to restore or retain home heating. The potential dollar amount will be up to $175 for regulated utilities, up to $750 for unregulated utilities, up to $550 for wood, coal or pellets and up to $900 for propane/fuel oil, etc., and up to eight cylinders of propane.

The income guidelines for Regular HEAP and Emergency HEAP are the same. However, Regular HEAP requires the previous 12 months income while the past month income is acceptable for Emergency HEAP. The 12-month period or one month period for the help is determined from date of application making it possible for some with decreased income during these periods to qualify later in the program. Examples of these types of situations could occur from layoff, strike, retirement, disability or death of a spouse or household member and this year changes due to the COVID-19 virus. Documentation verifying all household income must be provided when applying for E-HEAP or Regular HEAP. Also a copy of the applicant’s most recent gas/electric bill is required.

”It is also required that you provide social security cards, for all household members,” stated the news release. “You will also be asked for proof of landlord, including address and phone number. If the grandparents have custody of the children in the home, we will need the custody papers also.”

The following income levels by household size should be used to determine eligibility. These income guidelines represent the 175% calculation and are revised annually. Allowable annual income for a 1 person household is $22,540.00, 2- $30,485.00, 3- $38,430.00, 4- $46,375.00, 5- $54,320.00, 6- $62,265.00, 7- $70,210.00, 8- $78,155.00. Households with more than eight members should add an additional $7,945.00 per member to the yearly income.

Both Emergency HEAP and Regular HEAP applications will be completed at GMCAA’s new main office, located at 8317 S.R. 7 N , Cheshire.

All information needed for an appointment must be turned in before the day of an appointment.

Required Documents:

Proof of gross income for everyone in the household for the past three months

– Wages: Weekly – Last four paystubs/ Biweekly – last two paystubs;

– Utility Allowance/Lease;

– SS/SSI/SSD – Bank Statement or Current Award Letter;

– PERS/VA/SERS/PENSION – Copy of Current Award Letter;

– OWF/TANF/DA- Print Out of the Last 3 Months or Bank Statement;

– Child Support received or paid out, (documented proof for the last month).

Social Security Cards for everyone in the household

Current heating bill or statement (Columbia Gas/Knox, Propane, Fuel Oil, Coal, or Wood)

Current electric bill (AEP or Buckeye)

If you pay out of pocket for health insurance, documented proof for three months (Aflac, AARP, Blue Cross Blue Shield, etc.)

Medicaid card or case number (if applicable)

Landlord’s name, address, and phone number (if renting).

For an appointment call 1-740-444-4371.

Important changes:

There are no face t face interviews, all are by telephone calls at the time of appointment.

There is one drop box for client’s convenience to drop of documentation before day of appointment, location is 8317 SR 7, Cheshire.

There are two walk-ins per day. Paperwork will be accepted and clients will be contacted before end of day.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that the virus has caused,” stated the news release. “We are doing everything we can to make sure that you and our staff are protected.”