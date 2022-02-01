Candidate filing deadline today

GALLIPOLIS — The last day for candidates to file for the May Primary is today (Feb. 2) with more candidates joining what appears to be a growing ballot.

Filing their petitions for county offices as of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, according to the Gallia County Board of Elections office are:

Commissioner — Charlie Dean (R); Harold Montgomery (R); Bryan W. Martin (R); Bradley Davies (R); Leslie R. Henry (R);

Auditor — Robbie Jacks (R); Kevin Nicholas (R) and Terri Short (R);

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — M. Margaret Evans (R);

Central committee (26 precincts)

Democrat: Josh Eddy (City 1); Brandy Richards (City 2); Lois M. Snyder (City 3); Russell D. Rumley (Addison TWP); Carole Roush (Cheshire TWP); John G. Burnett (Gallipolis TWP); Eric L. Whitt (Green 4); Jeff J. Fowler (Guyan TWP); Mary Deel (Huntington TWP); Randall Lee Adkins (Morgan TWP); Paul D. Holley (Ohio TWP); Jennifer A. Easter (Raccoon TWP); Robert E. Jenkins (Springfield 1); Paula E. Whitt (Springfield 2) and Barry W. Burnett (Addison PCT).

Republican: Paul Covey (City 1); Troy S. Johnson (City 2); Robbie Jacks (City 3); Angie J. Liberati (City 3); Kimberly Lynn Vanmeter (Addison TWP); Randy John Mulford (Cheshire TWP); Kennison N. Saunders (Clay TWP); Brett A. Boothe (Gallipolis TWP); Brent Billings (Green 1); William K. Burleson (Green 2); Russ V. Moore (Green 4); Cynthia Graham (Green 5); Jason Mac Potter (Greenfield TWP); John Baker (Guyan PCT); Jeffery A. Halley (Guyan TWP); Teresa L. Short (Harrison TWP); Charlene M. Ward (Harrison TWP); Samuel G. Sowards, Jr. (Huntington TWP); Molly Hash (Morgan TWP); Earl Chris Wellington (Morgan TWP); Michael Daines (Ohio TWP); Jeremy A. Kroll (Ohio TWP); James C. Blair (Perry TWP); Connie L. Metzler (Centerville PCT); Morgan Hamad (Raccoon TWP); William P. Skidmore (Bidwell PCT); Mitzi M. Martin (Springfield 1); David W. Roush (Springfield 1); Tiffany Duncan (Springfield 2); Jay Carter (Walnut TWP); Tom White (Walnut TWP) and Charla J. Whobrey (Addison PCT.)

Those who wish to file can do so at the Board of Elections office on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse, today from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost to file for any county-wide office is $80. The Board of Elections office accepts cash or check. There is no cost to file for central committee.

The Gallipolis Daily Tribune will continue to monitor filings, updating and reporting them periodically and then releasing the final list following the filing deadline.

The 2022 primary election is scheduled for May 3.

(Editor’s note: This story correctly identifies candidate for Central Committee, Barry W. Burnett, as a Democrat only. A story appearing in yesterday’s edition incorrectly listed this candidate under both parties. The Tribune apologizes for this error.)

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

