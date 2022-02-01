House passes resolution urging for extension of I-73, I-74

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives last week passed House Concurrent Resolution 31 urging Governor DeWine and the Director of Transportation to provide for the extension of I-73 and I-74 into Ohio.

According to a news release sent on behalf of State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), currently, Ohio has eight primary interstate highways running through the state. Stephens noted during his floor speech that interstate systems are crucial in improving mobility and connectivity for goods, services and our workforce to all regions of the state, and the importance of easy access to these interstate highways.

“Expanding I-73 and I-74 will bring great development opportunities to our state,” said resolution sponsor, Stephens. “These projects would significantly benefit our workforce and economy, and provide easier access to the interstate system for millions of Ohioans.”

The extension of I-73 would include an upgrade to U.S. Route 52 between Huntington, West Virginia and Portsmouth. U.S. Additionally, a portion of U.S. Route 23 through Columbus to I-75 near Findlay, will be upgraded.

The project would also include the extension of I-74 from Cincinnati to Portsmouth. Several routes for this project are being studied for the most suitable to accommodate this addition.

H.C.R. 31 now heads to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.

State Rep. Jason Stephens speaks on House Concurrent Resolution 31 on the House floor during session. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_2.2-Stephens.jpg State Rep. Jason Stephens speaks on House Concurrent Resolution 31 on the House floor during session. Ohio House of Representatives | Courtesy