‘Celebration of Winter’

JACKSON — Families in southern Ohio will have a chance to celebrate the beauty of winter with a hike to admire the “stunning views” at Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve in Jackson County, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP).

The event, hosted by ODNR, will take place this Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The news release states, “The family-friendly event will showcase the views of the more than 2,000-acre State Nature Preserve. Lake Katharine contains stunning hemlock tree covered, 50+ foot tall sandstone cliffs that surround a beautiful lake. DNAP staff and guest experts will be on-site to share the preserve’s history.”

The Friends of Lake Katharine will have warm cocoa available at the main parking lot for people to enjoy after returning from a hike along one of the preserve’s scenic trails.

Visitors should park at the main parking lot at 1703 Lake Katharine Road, Jackson, OH 45640. Visitors are reminded to wear appropriate clothing for the weather.

People visiting Jackson County are invited to make a stop at Jackson Lake State Park to work toward their winter hiking challenge sticker. To complete the Ohio State Park challenge, download the DETOUR Ohio Trails App, available at detour.ohiodnr.gov, or in the Apple App or Google Play store. Then participate in hikes at state parks in 3 different regions of our state between Jan. 1 and March 1, 2022.

Information provided by ODNR.

This hiker enjoys the view along a frozen Lake Katharine in Jackson County. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/02/web1_2.2-Lake-Katherine.jpg This hiker enjoys the view along a frozen Lake Katharine in Jackson County. Beth Sergent | OVP

ODNR to host event