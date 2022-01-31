To thaw or not to thaw?

Pictured is the frozen lake at Krodel Park over the weekend when several anglers could be spotted walking on (frozen) water to chisel through the ice in search of the big one. Despite the recent deep freeze, this week has started out with milder temperatures which are expected to reach highs of 55, 40 and 46, today through Thursday. However, Friday, temperatures are expected to drop to a high in the low 30’s with the threat of icy weather possibly on the horizon.

