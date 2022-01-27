1 death, 181 new COVID cases… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since yesterday’s update, there was one additional death, as well as 181 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Thursday.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 62 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 41 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported a death associated with COVID-19 of a individual in the 61-70 year age range. DHHR also reported 78 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 6,605 total cases (62 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 361 hospitalizations and 94 deaths. Of the 6,605 cases, 5,322 (47 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,295 cases (16 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,097 cases (14 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 969 cases (10 new), 18 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 982 cases (1 new), 34 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 853 cases (10 new), 59 hospitalizations, 12 deaths

60-69 — 700 cases (7 new), 65 hospitalization, 12 deaths

70-79 — 431 cases (2 new), 92 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

80-plus — 278 cases (2 new), 62 hospitalizations, 36 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 13,753 (46.0 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 12,563 (42.02 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the 2 p.m. update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,115 total cases (41 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 210 hospitalizations and 74 deaths. Of the 4,115 cases, 3,376 (56 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 807 cases (7 new), 6 hospitalizations

20-29 — 592 cases (6 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 548 cases (4 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 602 cases (7 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 566 cases (6 new), 33 hospitalizations, 9 deaths

60-69 — 498 cases (6 new), 54 hospitalizations, 11 deaths

70-79 — 312 cases (3 new), 50 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

80-plus — 190 cases (2 new), 29 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 10,412 (45.45 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 9,436 (41.18 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 5,447 cases (78 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (5,028 confirmed cases, 419 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 77 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently 258 active cases and 5,112 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 104 cases (2 new)

5-11 — 275 cases (5 new)

12-15 — 306 cases (8 new)

16-20 — 416 cases (7 new)

21-25 — 446 cases (9 new)

26-30 — 479 cases (3 new)

31-40 — 877 cases (8 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 826 cases (12 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 717 cases (16 new), 11 deaths

61-70 — 539 cases (5 new), 14 deaths (1 new)

71+ — 462 cases (3 new), 47 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 4,576 (72 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,045 (53 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 531 (19 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 62 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 4.

A total of 11,882 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 44.8 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 9,960 fully vaccinated or 37.6 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently red on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 25 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There is one confirmed case of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the 2 p.m. update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 12,108 cases in the past 24 hours (21-day average of 20,034), 446 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 376), 47 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 33) and zero new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 134) with 32,489 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: Deaths are reported two days per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,155,177 (61.21 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,572,297 (56.23 percent of the population).

As of Jan. 19, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 16,820;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 804;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 55,481;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 3,372.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Thursday from DHHR, there have been 434,221 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 5,205 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 61,972 “breakthrough” cases as of Thursday with 512 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 5,697 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 24 since the last update. There are 17,525 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 20.47 and a cumulative positivity rate of 7.92 percent.

Statewide, 1,102,401 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (61.5 percent of the population). A total of 52.9 percent of the population, 948,800 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

