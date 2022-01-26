Firefighters awarded for service

PATRIOT — The Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Department recently held the department’s end-of-year dinner, honoring firefighters and awarding yearly awards.

The department awarded five awards to six service members on the department.

The Firefighter of the Year was awarded to Ryan Lewis; the Most Improved Firefighter award was given to Madison Johnson; the Medal of Courage was awarded to Cody Hale and the award given to those for their years of service went to Jamie Bartles and Bob Brandonberry.

According to the department, Bartles has served the department for 31 years. Brandonberry has served various fire departments throughout his life, for a collective of 55 years.

