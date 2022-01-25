Primary filing update

GALLIPOLIS — With one week left to file for the 2022 primary, the Gallia County Board of Elections has a number of citizens planning to run for office and central committee.

Filing certificate of announcements for county offices as of 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, according to the Gallia County Board of Elections office are:

Commissioner — Charlie Dean (R);

Auditor — Robbie Jacks; Kevin Nicholas and Terri Short;

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas — no current filings;

Central committee (26 precincts)

Democrat: Brandy Richards (City 2); Lois M. Snyder (City 3); Russell D. Rumley (Addison TWP); Carole Roush (Cheshire TWP); John G. Burnett (Gallipolis TWP); Eric L. Whitt (Green 4); Jeff J. Fowler (Guyan TWP); Mary Deel (Huntington TWP); Randall Lee Adkins (Morgan TWP); Paul D. Holley (Ohio TWP); Jennifer A. Easter (Raccoon TWP); Robert E. Jenkins (Springfield 1); Paula E. Whitt (Springfield 2) and Barry W. Burnett (Addison PCT).

Republican: Paul Covey (City 1); Robbie Jacks (City 3); Kimberly Lynn Vanmeter (Addison TWP); Randy John Mulford (Cheshire TWP); Kennison N. Saunders (Clay TWP); Brett A. Boothe (Gallipolis TWP); Brent Billings (Green 1); William K. Burleson (Green 2); Russ V. Moore (Green 4); John Baker (Guyan PCT); Jeffery A. Halley (Guyan TWP); Charlene M. Ward (Harrison TWP); Molly Hash (Morgan TWP); Earl Chris Wellington (Morgan TWP); Michael Daines (Ohio TWP); William P. Skidmore (Bidwell PCT); David W. Roush (Springfield 1); Tiffany Duncan (Springfield 2); Jay Carter (Walnut TWP) and Charla J. Whobrey (Addison PCT.)

The filing deadline for candidacy in Gallia County is Feb. 2 at 4 p.m.

Those who wish to file can do so at the Board of Elections office on the second floor of the Gallia County Courthouse, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cost to file for any county-wide office is $80. The Board of Elections office accepts cash or check. There is no cost to file for central committee.

The Gallipolis Daily Tribune will continue to monitor filings, updating and reporting them periodically and then releasing the final list following the filing deadline.

The 2022 primary election is scheduled for May 3.

© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Members of Gallia Boy Scout Troop 200 help bring in election precinct materials to the Gallia Board during the 2020 General Election. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/01/web1_11.5-GalliaVotes.jpg Members of Gallia Boy Scout Troop 200 help bring in election precinct materials to the Gallia Board during the 2020 General Election. OVP File Photo

More candidates file

By Brittany Hively bhively@aimmediamidwest.com

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

