GCSD convenes for first regular meeting of ‘22

GALLIPOLIS — Following the 2022 organizational meeting, the Gallipolis City School District’s (GCSD) Board of Education held its first regular meeting of the year.

Board members present included Lynn Angell, John O’Brien, Amee Rees, Alex Saunders and Morgan Saunders. Superintendent Craig Wright and Treasurer Beth Lewis were also present along with a number of visitors.

The proposed 2022-23 school year calendar was proposed.

Drafted minute notes said that Wright explained the process of the calendar committee.

Gallipolis Education Association President Martha Davis said the union was pleased with the calendar options. A calendar was selected.

Morgan Saunders asked for the calendar to be shared on Facebook once board approved.

A curriculum presentation was presented by Jeremy Hout. Hout explained the selection process of the district.

“He explained that the learning standards are the rules of the game and the approved model curriculum is the playbook,” according to the drafted minutes.

Hout outlined who and how the curriculum selection team are formed and how they operate.

Jordan Shaffer, parent, spoke to the board about seeing an increase in what the drafted minutes reported as “bad behavior” at Gallia Academy High School (GAHS) and inquired the thoughts on needing a full-time school resource officer (SRO).

Wright said the local law enforcement has worked well with the district and that the district has a employees with law enforcement training.

Shaffer said his concern was response time and someone full-time allows for relationship building.

The board discussed previous arrangements with the Rio Police Department and other SROs.

Wright explained the “proactive approach” the district has taken to provide counselors through Hopewell Health Centers, an attendance officer is stationed at Gallia Academy Middle School (GAMS) and guidance counselors.

Morgan Saunders said there was a need to speak with state representatives and the possibility of a change in the Ohio Revised Code.

The financial report for the month of December 2021 and amended appropriations for the fiscal year of 2022 was approved by the board. Amended appropriations totalled $40,227,000.

A motion was made to authorize a contract with SHP as the architect for STEAM/Fitness Facility Project. The motion was approved 5-0.

A service agreement purchase with Hopewell Health Centers from June 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022 and an agreement with FinalSite — purchased SchoolPointe — effective June 2021 for a four-year-period was approved 4-0 with O’Brien abstaining.

A contract for reduced membership fees to GCSD employees with Holzer Therapy and Wellness Center was approved.

A revised policy, IKF, graduation requirements, purchase of one 77/78 passenger school bus — $110,437 — for the 2022-2023 school year and making March 15, 2022 as a non-report day for grade 12 students to open space for administering the ACT test to grade 11 students were approved by the board.

Wright reviewed the bullying and harassment semiannual report.

O’Brien asked if the current culture had an impact on the numbers in the report.

Wright said the impact of COVID-19 and the isolation of students did.

It was noted in the drafted minutes that Ohio Revised Code 3313.202 permits board members, spouses and dependent children to elect to participate in the health care plan provided to employees of the district. Board members would be required to pay the full premium amount. Angell will be participating in the health care plan for CY22.

Angell said the Buckeye Hills Career Center is excited to partner with the district on the STEAM initiative. Rees said she was thankful for the agriculture program through Buckeye Hills.

The following personnel related items were approved: the transfer of Candace Sheets to a six hour cook position effective Jan. 3; Koleton Carter as head varsity football coach for the 2022-2023 at category one with two years experience and Laura Myers as a substitute teacher for the current year.

Volunteer coaches for the 2021-2022 are Joshua Clifford, track; Jared McCleelland, softball and Carly Shriver, softball.

Supplemental contracts for the 2021-2022 school year are Justin Bailey, head varsity baseball coach at category one with four years experience; Koleton Carter, assistant varsity track coach at category two with one year of experience; Cheryl Greenlee, seventh and eighth grade head track coach at category three with five years of experience; Kyler Greenlee as seventh and eighth grade assistant track coach at category three with five years of experience; Todd May, head girl’s varsity track coach at category one with 17 years experience; Nicholas Sheets as head boy’s varsity track coach at category one with one year experience; Ty Warnimont, assistant varsity softball coach at category two with one year experience and Colin Woodall, junior varsity softball coach at category two with zero years experience.

The next Gallipolis City School District Board of Education meeting will be at the Gallia Academy Middle School library on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Information from drafted minutes provided by the Gallipolis City School Board.

