Gallia Board of DD welcomes new member

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities recently held it’s organizational and regular monthly meetings to appoint new board members and elect officers.

Board members for 2022 are Julie Dragoo, Eli DeLille, Carlene Greene, Charlotte McGuire, Donald Pearce, Philip Skidmore and Rayanna Stinson.

Q. Jay Stapleton, Gallia County Commissioner, recently swore in Rayanna Stinson as a newly appoint board member and Carlene Greene was reappointed on the board. Board members serving as officers are Don Pearce, Chairman, Philip Skidmore, Vice-Chairman and Carlene Greene, Secretary. These board members serve on a volunteer basis to ensure programs, services, and supports are available for individuals with developmental disabilities in Gallia County.

Information provided by the Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Pictured from left are Carlene Greene, reappointed board member, Melinda Kingery, GCBDD superintendent, Rayanna Stinson, newly appointed board member and Q. Jay Stapleton, Gallia County Commissioner. Stapleton delivered the oath of office to the newly appointed and re-appointed board members. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2022/01/web1_1.25-BoardDD.jpg Pictured from left are Carlene Greene, reappointed board member, Melinda Kingery, GCBDD superintendent, Rayanna Stinson, newly appointed board member and Q. Jay Stapleton, Gallia County Commissioner. Stapleton delivered the oath of office to the newly appointed and re-appointed board members. Gallia Board of DD | Courtesy