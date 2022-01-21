National Plan for Vacation Day set for Jan. 25

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau (GCCVB) will be once again a part of National Plan for Vacation Day on Monday, Jan. 25.

According to a news release from GCCVB, National Plan for Vacation Day (NPVD), powered by U.S. Travel Association, encourages Americans to plan their vacation days for the entire year at the start of the year.

”After nearly two years of pandemic stress and fatigue, NPVD is an opportunity for Americans to look ahead to brighter days and make plans for getaways or vacations over the coming months,” stated the news release. “Planning is the key to taking time off and traveling. A new study from Destination Analysts, commissioned by U.S. Travel Association, reveals that Americans who plan out their paid time off take more time off to travel, but one-quarter (24%) of American households don’t take this simple step. National Plan for Vacation Day comes at a time when American workers report feeling extreme levels of burnout. According to Destination Analysts, more than two-thirds (68%) of American workers feel at least moderately burned out and 13% are extremely burned out.”

“There are real benefits to getting vacation plans on the calendar at the start of the year which include the happiness associated with travel and committing to take off all the time that is earned for a well-deserved break,” said U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow.

According to the news release: “Data also shows that while vacation is essential to Americans’ mental health and well-being, it is also a crucial benefit for American workers. Nearly 70% of U.S. workers agree that their ability to take vacations is an important factor in keeping them in the workforce. In fact, paid time off is the second most important employee benefit an employer could offer after health insurance benefits.”

“The Gallia County Convention and Visitors Bureau is joining thousands of organizations across the country to celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day and encourage Americans to take some much-needed time off,” Amanda Crouse, executive director of GCCVB, said.

The Bureau offers visitors and Gallia County residents resources to plan for vacation 2022.

Visit its website, www.VisitGallia.com, for a full listing of restaurants, places to stay, and fun attractions and events. Visitors can also request a physical copy of the official visitor guide. The Bureau office is open to the public and has free information about Gallia County and many other Ohio and West Virginia tourism destinations.